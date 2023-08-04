শুক্রবার , ৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
WATCH: Tilak Varma grabs a stunner on debut to send Johnson Charles packing | Cricket News

আগস্ট ৪, ২০২৩ ৯:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1691119291 photo


NEW DELHI: India’s young sensation Tilak Varma pulled off a breathtaking catch to send West Indies batsman Johnson Charles packing during the first T20I match on Thursday.

During the eighth over, Charles attempted a slog sweep off Kuldeep Yadav, but failed to connect it well.
Positioned at deep mid-wicket, Varma exhibited remarkable athleticism by sprinting at least 15 meters to his left, dived, and grabbed a stupendous catch.

WATCH:

Varma made his T20I debut alongside Mukesh Kumar on Thursday.
In addition to his remarkable fielding contributions, where he successfully took two catches (Charles and Nicholas Pooran), Varma showcased his batting prowess by smashing a brilliant 39 runs off just 22 balls, including three sixes and two fours.
India lost the match by 4 runs.
With this win, West Indies took 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
The second T20I will be played on Sunday at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

cricket man2





