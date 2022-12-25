Watch: Virat Kohli gets angry as Bangladesh players go berserk after his dismissal | Cricket News

They gonna regret it #INDvBAN #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli https://t.co/0iNF3eFLxU — SAKSHAM (@SakshamTweetss) 1671888444000

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli witnessed a bad day at the office during the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday. Firstly, the Indian batter dropped Litton Das twice in the slip cordon and then failed miserably with the bat as he fell cheaply that left India in deep trouble.Kohli got into the verbal duel with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan after being dismissed for 1. The former skipper Kohli endured a horrible time in the middle and had a tough time negotiating with Bangladesh spinners.

Kohli looked to defend Mehidy Hasan ‘s delivery towards cover but took the edge and Mominul Haque took a sharp catch at the short leg. Bangladesh players went berserk in celebration and it also looked like one of the players said something that forced Kohli into the heated argument with Shakib.

India suffered a top order collapse chasing a small victory target of 145 after spinner Mehidy Hasan struck triple blows to keep alive Bangladesh’s hopes of a series-levelling victory in the dramatic second Test.

The tourists were on a precarious 45-4 after 14 wickets tumbled on a frenetic day three — half of them in the final session alone.

Axar Patel , promoted to number four, was batting on 26 at stumps with nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat on three at the other end.