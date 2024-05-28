Watch: Virat Kohli’s day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything | Off the field News

HERE’S THE VIDEO:

A clip from an old video-chat between India’s two sporting legends, Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli , has resurfaced on social media, where cricket icon Kohli could be heard sharing a detailed wishlist if he had one day when he could eat anything he wanted to.“If you were given one day (and told) ‘friend, go and eat whatever you want to’, what will you eat and from where, detail-wise?” football great Chhetri asked Kohli.More than the exhaustive menu that Kohli shared, what it reflected was how much the fitness-freak and diet-conscious cricketer actually craves to eat what he likes the most.From biscuits to chhole bhature and cassata ice cream, Kohli’s wishlist covers almost everything that you can expect a Delhiite to be eating on a regular basis.

Kohli, who topped the run-scoring charts in the just-concluded season of the Indian Premier League, will next be seen in action at the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by USA and West Indies.

India will begin their campaign in the June 2 to 29 tournament with the match against Ireland on June 5.