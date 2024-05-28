মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৪ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Virat Kohli’s day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৮, ২০২৪ ৫:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1716894910 photo



msid 110495152,imgsize 38382

A clip from an old video-chat between India’s two sporting legends, Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli, has resurfaced on social media, where cricket icon Kohli could be heard sharing a detailed wishlist if he had one day when he could eat anything he wanted to.
“If you were given one day (and told) ‘friend, go and eat whatever you want to’, what will you eat and from where, detail-wise?” football great Chhetri asked Kohli.
More than the exhaustive menu that Kohli shared, what it reflected was how much the fitness-freak and diet-conscious cricketer actually craves to eat what he likes the most.
From biscuits to chhole bhature and cassata ice cream, Kohli’s wishlist covers almost everything that you can expect a Delhiite to be eating on a regular basis.
HERE’S THE VIDEO:

Kohli, who topped the run-scoring charts in the just-concluded season of the Indian Premier League, will next be seen in action at the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by USA and West Indies.
India will begin their campaign in the June 2 to 29 tournament with the match against Ireland on June 5.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Port 1 3 December 2020
২ দিন পর পুরোদমে সচল চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর
বাংলাদেশ
1716894910 photo
Watch: Virat Kohli’s day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
8772923 1 2024 02 dab6d1d35e3a4760a5437893d77ba2c7
Will Peacemaker John Cena Join Other DC Films? The Actor Replies
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Remal Effect at Bhola 27 05 2024
ঘূর্ণিঝড় রেমালে মোবাইল নেটওয়ার্ক বিচ্ছিন্ন উপকূলীয় এলাকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
naga shaurya anusha shetty

Naga Shaurya to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Anusha N Shetty on November 20: Report

 wm nablus1

গাজা উপত্যকায় ইসরাইলের বোমা হামলা

 wm cumilla uni 750x563

কুবিতে সশরীরে পরীক্ষা শুরু বৃহস্পতিবার

 FB IMG 1621532391882

কক্সবাজার সদর মডেল থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে ইয়াবা (মাদক) সহ দুইজন মাদক ব্যবসায়ী গ্রেফতার।

 3.2

প্রগতি ইন্স্যুরেন্সর পর্ষদ সভা ১৫ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 cvo

দর বাড়ার শীর্ষে সিভিও পেট্রো কেমিক্যাল – Corporate Sangbad

 wm fake case adalot

অন্তঃসত্ত্বা স্ত্রীকে খুনের দায়ে স্বামীর মৃত্যুদণ্ড

 23 seviyan

Recipee of Zarda Seviyan, a must in Salman Khan’s Eid Party– News18 Bangla

 1639263828 photo

ISL: Chennaiyin’s unbeaten run continues, plays out draw with ATK Mohun Bagan | Football News

 1631664158 photo

South Africa demolish Sri Lanka to sweep T20I series 3-0 | Cricket News