বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: What made Virat Kohli tell Cummins ‘You are too good, Pat’ ahead of SRH vs RCB | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1714008790 photo



msid 109577209,imgsize 137854

After batting parallely in the nets with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli in a joint training session, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins walked up to Kohli for a healthy banter, a video clip of which has gone viral.
IPL 2024: Results | Points Table | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
RCB and SRH will face off in the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.Kohli was sitting on the ground after a stint in the nets when Cummins walked up to him and said, “The coach was saying I was making that wicket look flat. That’s all I heard.”
Virat smiled in response and said, “You are too good, Pat.”
WATCH VIDEO

The Sunrisers also shared a video of Kohli and Cummins batting in parallel nets.
WATCH VIDEO

Rock-bottom RCB find themselves in a must-win situation in all their remaining matches to have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs. They have just a solitary win in their eight matches so far.
ALSO READ: How to watch IPL in USA
On the other, the Sunrisers have been flying high, thanks to their aggressive batting, and are number three on the table with 10 points from five wins in seven matches so far.
The first match between the two teams this season saw records galore as the Sunrisers posted 287 for 3, which is the highest total in IPL history. RCB tried their best to match it and reached 262 for 7, which is the best in the IPL by a team batting second.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG 25 April 2024
চমেক শিক্ষার্থী গুরুতর আহত– তদন্তে পুলিশ
বাংলাদেশ
1714008790 photo
Watch: What made Virat Kohli tell Cummins ‘You are too good, Pat’ ahead of SRH vs RCB | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
amitabh bachchan lata mangeshkar award 2024 04 f0564177de8700f67ef56fecfe7ea9ba
Amitabh Bachchan Wins Internet with His Sweetest Gesture Towards a Specially-Abled Girl; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm shamsunnahar Chapa
‘নারীদের আইসিটিতে দক্ষ করে গড়ে তুলতে হবে’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Biplobi Workers Party Logo 11 05 2021

‘ইউপি নির্বাচন চরদখলের প্রতিযোগিতায় পরিণত হয়েছে’

 IMG 20230319 WA0025

সাতক্ষীরায় ভোমরা বন্দরে পেয়াজ মজুদ: টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান

 wm kim jing un train ok

রাশিয়ায় পৌঁছেছেন কিম জং উন

 image 473913 1633706102

রাঙ্গাবালীতে পানিতে ডুবে দুই শিশুর মৃত্যু হয়েছে। 

 wm hadisur rahman

তুষারপাতে ফ্লাইট বাতিল, হাদিসুরের লাশ পৌঁছাতে বিলম্ব

 387060452 355387517058113 47601802670231114 n

ঝিনাইদহে সাজাপ্রাপ্ত পলাতক আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm corridor

কিয়েভ থেকে বেলারুশে; খারকিভ থেকে রাশিয়ায়

 1637034279 photo

England qualify for World Cup with 10-goal rout of San Marino | Football News

 IMG 20230829 WA0005

আনোয়ারায় ৪৩তম বিসিএস ক্যাডারে সুপারিশপ্রাপ্ত হওয়ায় সংবর্ধনা

 raveena tandon 1

Raveena Tandon Says Meeting ‘Dilwale’ Co-stars Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty will Make Her Laugh