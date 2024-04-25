Watch: What made Virat Kohli tell Cummins ‘You are too good, Pat’ ahead of SRH vs RCB | Cricket News

IPL 2024

After batting parallely in the nets with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli in a joint training session, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins walked up to Kohli for a healthy banter, a video clip of which has gone viral.RCB and SRH will face off in the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.Kohli was sitting on the ground after a stint in the nets when Cummins walked up to him and said, “The coach was saying I was making that wicket look flat. That’s all I heard.”Virat smiled in response and said, “You are too good, Pat.”

The Sunrisers also shared a video of Kohli and Cummins batting in parallel nets.

Rock-bottom RCB find themselves in a must-win situation in all their remaining matches to have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs. They have just a solitary win in their eight matches so far.

On the other, the Sunrisers have been flying high, thanks to their aggressive batting, and are number three on the table with 10 points from five wins in seven matches so far.

The first match between the two teams this season saw records galore as the Sunrisers posted 287 for 3, which is the highest total in IPL history. RCB tried their best to match it and reached 262 for 7, which is the best in the IPL by a team batting second.