৫ মে ২০২৪
Watch: What Virat Kohli did after receiving the Orange Cap from Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৫, ২০২৪ ৮:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1714874646 photo



msid 109849892,imgsize 60980

Virat Kohli, who had lost the Orange Cap as IPL 2024‘s top scorer to Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad earlier this week, reclaimed it with his 42-run knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their victory over Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Saturday. But it was not just his breezy knock but also his cheeky gesture after receiving the cap from teammate Dinesh Karthik that broke the internet.
IPL 2024 STANDINGS: Points Table | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Kohli’s 42 came off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 155.56, while he put up an opening partnership of 92 runs with RCB skipper and top-scorer Faf du PLessis who struck a sublime 23-ball 62, which included 10 four and 3 sixes.However, RCB’s middle order caved in against Joshua Litle (4/42) while chasing Gujarat Titans’s below-par 147.
But the Kohli-Du Plessis partnership had done enough damage at the top, as veteran finisher Karthik (21* off 12 balls) and Swapil Singh (15* off 9) took the team home in 13.4 overs for a four-wicket win.
WATCH VIDEO

Kohli’s knock took him past Gaikwad in the Orange Cap standings. CSK’s Gaikwad was nine runs ahead before the start of Friday’s match. Kohli now has 542 runs in 11 matches so far this season.
After the game, Kohli received the Orange Cap from Karthik, who put it on Virat’s head. In a cheeky gesture, Kohli bowed to Karthik after receiving it, as both smiled.

RCB bowlers, led by two wickets each from Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj, bowled out Gujarat Titans for just 147 after the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The victory took RCB to the seventh spot in the points table, but their chances of reaching the playoffs continue to hang by a thread.





