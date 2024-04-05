শুক্রবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২২শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: When MS Dhoni choked with emotion recalling tough times at Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৫, ২০২৪ ২:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1712305046 photo



msid 109059452,imgsize 198412

Behind the cool and calm Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a heart full of emotions that hardly show up on the field or during public appearances, but when on a rare occasion it happened a few years ago, the former captain of the Indian and Chennai Super Kings teams almost broke down.
In a video that has resurfaced on social media, Dhoni is seen speaking about the tough times at CSK during the two years that the franchise was banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016 and 2017 for alleged involvement of some of its officials in spot-fixing.And while talking about that, the legend got choked and needed water to be able to continue speaking.

“The two years that we were not part of IPL, our fans stood by us, and our fan-following increased. That was the tough time and I feel I was waiting for the right time for all of us to come together as a franchise that is known for cricket,” Dhoni is heard saying in the video, after which he took a pause and was given water.
ALSO READ: How to watch IPL in USA
Dhoni, who is possibly playing in his last IPL season, handed over the team’s captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the start of the ongoing edition of the tournament.
During his long tenure as captain, Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles, making it the joint most successful team alongside the Mumbai Indians.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dead CTG
তালাবদ্ধ বাসায় যুবকের অর্ধগলিত লাশ, পুলিশের সন্দেহ খুন
বাংলাদেশ
1712305046 photo
Watch: When MS Dhoni choked with emotion recalling tough times at Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
disha patani prabhas kalki 2898 ad 2024 04 0407832cde97c8f499e0c882805ccc90
Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Clicks A Selfie With Prabhas, Drops BTS Pics From Song Shoot In Italy
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm E Commerce Eid Market News Photo 04 04 2024
অনলাইনে ঈদের কেনাকাটা ছাড়াবে ২ হাজার কোটি টাকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1628400668 met gala

Met Gala 2021 to Have a Plant-based Menu This Year; Meet the 10 Chefs

 1631909999 photo

NZ team to fly out of Pakistan in a chartered flight after abandoning tour: PCB | Cricket News

 smartphone holi

Holi 2021: দোলের দিন স্মার্টফোন সুরক্ষিত রাখবেন কীভাবে ? জেনে নিন

 vidya balannnn

Vidya Balan Says South Industry More Disciplined, Authentic: ‘What is Authentically A Hindi film? We Don’t…’

 wm Shitakundo BM Container Depot Tragedy 06 06 2022

বিএম ডিপো থেকে আরও হাড়গোড় উদ্ধার

 Resizer 16220451978510

সাফল্যের পথে ‘কাদামাটির বাজার’

 sea lohito

লোহিত সাগরে নিরাপত্তাহীনতায় বাড়তে পারে তেলের দাম

 beximco syntetik 1

বেক্সিমকো সিনথেটিকসের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm eucommissioner1

তত্ত্ববধায়ক সরকারের দাবিকে অযৌক্তিক বললেন ইয়ান ফিজেল

 daughters day

Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Daughter