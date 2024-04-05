Watch: When MS Dhoni choked with emotion recalling tough times at Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News

Behind the cool and calm Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a heart full of emotions that hardly show up on the field or during public appearances, but when on a rare occasion it happened a few years ago, the former captain of the Indian and Chennai Super Kings teams almost broke down.In a video that has resurfaced on social media, Dhoni is seen speaking about the tough times at CSK during the two years that the franchise was banned from the Indian Premier League IPL ) in 2016 and 2017 for alleged involvement of some of its officials in spot-fixing.And while talking about that, the legend got choked and needed water to be able to continue speaking.

“The two years that we were not part of IPL, our fans stood by us, and our fan-following increased. That was the tough time and I feel I was waiting for the right time for all of us to come together as a franchise that is known for cricket,” Dhoni is heard saying in the video, after which he took a pause and was given water.

Dhoni, who is possibly playing in his last IPL season, handed over the team’s captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the start of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

During his long tenure as captain, Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles, making it the joint most successful team alongside the Mumbai Indians.