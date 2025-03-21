Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২১ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: World champion D Gukesh plays chess with Ashwin at CSK’s den | Cricket News

মার্চ ২১, ২০২৫ ৫:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: World champion D Gukesh plays chess with Ashwin at CSK's den | Cricket News

D Gukesh plays chess with Ashwin (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Newly crowned world chess champion D Gukesh received a hero’s welcome from Chennai Super Kings at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of IPL 2025.
The 18-year-old chess prodigy not only met the CSK squad but also shared a special moment with veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is making his much-anticipated return to the franchise after nearly a decade.
At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, two masters of strategy came face to face as Ashwin met Gukesh.
The duo shared a warm conversation before settling down for a friendly game of chess, drawing smiles and applause from those around.
Ashwin, known for his sharp cricketing mind, was clearly thrilled to engage with Gukesh, who was also presented with a CSK jersey.
Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion last year after defeating China’s Ding Liren, has taken the chess world by storm.
Not only did he break Garry Kasparov’s long-standing record, but he also became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title.
Currently ranked World No. 3, Gukesh stands shoulder to shoulder with legends like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.
Recently, the Chennai native’s visit to Chepauk came shortly after a deeply personal trip to Tirumala Temple, where he sought blessings and performed traditional rituals. Grounded in his roots, Gukesh continues to blend humility with ambition.
Speaking about his goals for 2025, Gukesh said, “I have to keep working hard. In 2025 there are a lot of important tournaments, so I’m focusing on that. I want to improve in all formats, and hopefully, at some point with God’s grace, good things will happen.”


