শুক্রবার , ১৯ মে ২০২৩ | ৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

We came up against Virat Kohli at his best: Brian Lara | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৯, ২০২৩ ১:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
1684480204 photo


NEW DELHI: Already out of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the title way back in 2016, posted a decent total of 186, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliant hundred. But Klaasen’s valiant effort was overshadowed by run-machine Virat Kohli‘s 63-ball-100. Apart from a whirlwind century, Virat stitched a blistering 172-run opening stand with captain Faf du Plessis (71) to hand RCB a resounding eight-wicket win with four balls to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara admitted that his team came up against a “Virat Kohli at his best” but found it hard to explain why they lost six out of the seven home games, which dashed their IPL play-offs chances.
“.. Our guys played brilliant cricket but we came up against Virat Kohli at his best, and Faf, who has done a tremendous job for RCB throughout the season. He (Faf) is current Orange Cap holder right? So we came up against two world class players and overall I felt was a good effort from the boys,” Lara said after his team’s ninth defeat in 13 games as they languish at the bottom of 10-team table.

IPL: Kohli, du Plessis show keep RCB in play-off hunt

01:51

IPL: Kohli, du Plessis show keep RCB in play-off hunt

The legendary southpaw couldn’t put a finger on why SRH lost six home games which became their undoing.
“It’s hard to sit here and explain in a broad sense why but just that we are going to get better, but this sort of record — one win in seven (home games) is something you don’t expect but it has happened,” Lara said.
“It was a good learning experience. The spectators have been tremendous but may be we can start preparing from now, and pay them back for support they have us this year,” he added.
Lara feels that Uppal Stadium track actually nullified home advantage as it was pretty good for batting and didn’t give his team any distinct home advantage. Having said that, he praised curators for preparing a good track.

1/10

SRH vs RCB IPL 2023:Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis keep RCB afloat

Show Captions

” There is a little bit of home advantage and you got to use your matches at home. It’s your facility but in Hyderabad, I think it’s fair conditions. At the end of the day, better team on the day wins the game. I must say I congratulate the ground staff for producing good tracks, it’s just each and every time, we came up short,” Lara said in his team’s defence.
“I think it was a good pitch. It spun, it was a bit slow, There was purchase as the game went on. Tonight (Thursday), I felt my boys played very good cricket and took the game deep, but they were slightly better on the day, I am not overly disappointed with it, at the start of the season, if we could have taken it to the wire would have been brilliant,” the holder of highest individual Test score, said.

Virat-Kohli-AI2

(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

10 1
ডিবিএইচের এজিএমে ১৭ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm kuki chin
কুকি চিন-শারক্বীয়া’র ২২ বন্দি চট্টগ্রাম কারাগারে
বাংলাদেশ
1684480204 photo
We came up against Virat Kohli at his best: Brian Lara | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
High Blood Pressure Control 6
High Blood Pressure: আর মুঠো মুঠো ওষুধ নয়! ব্লাড প্রেশারের মোক্ষম দাওয়াই এই ৫ ঘরোয়া খাবার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 620570869338582

মেহেরপুরে কোল্ডড্রিংস ভেবে বিষপানে শিশুর মৃত্যু।

 received 5200890666685191

লক্ষ্মীপুর জেলা সম্মিলিত স্বেচ্ছাসেবী পরিবারের ইদুল আযহা পুনর্মিলন

 image 283029 1634109178

৪৩তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষার্থীদের জন্য জরুরি নির্দেশনা

 dse.cse close

আজ পুঁজিবাজার বন্ধ – Corporate Sangbad

 p3 3

‘নিম্নমানের কাজ করলে পরিণতি ভোগ করতে হবে’-টুঙ্গিপাড়ায় স্থানীয় সরকার মন্ত্রী

 wm Nazrul University

জাককানইবি’র মেডিকেল সেন্টারে ফাটল, আতঙ্কে চিকিৎসক-শিক্ষার্থীরা

 wm CTG CPB News Photo 05 07 2022

বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচিতে চট্টগ্রাম সিপিবির সংহতি

 images 20 10

লিভারকে ভাল রাখে, ঘরোয়া টোটকাগুলি নানান ভাবে শরীরকে ভাল রাখে ৷ The remedies which can be good for liver. – News18 Bangla

 New Project 8 21

হিটার ছাড়াই খুব সহজ উপায়ে শীতকালে ঘর উষ্ণ রাখতে পারবেন

 wm JKD

কৃষক দলের সভাপতি তুহিন, বাবুল সাধারণ সম্পাদক