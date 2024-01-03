We don’t have any issues if WFI comes back without Sanjay Singh: Sakshi Malik | More sports News

Controversy and Suspensions: Wrestling Federation of India Faces Turmoil as Sports Ministry Acts

NEW DELHI: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has expressed her reservations regarding the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India ( WFI ), specifically urging the exclusion of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh from the body.Malik had previously announced her retirement on December 21 in protest against Singh’s election as the WFI President.Addressing the media, Sakshi Malik emphasized that she has no issues with the new federation except for Sanjay Singh’s involvement. She conveyed her willingness to accept the WFI without Singh’s presence and ruled out her personal engagement in the administration of the federation.”We don’t have any issues with the new federation except one man, Sanjay Singh. We do not have any issue if the new body comes back without Sanjay Singh. We do not have any issue with the ad-hoc committee as well,” Sakshi stated.Sakshi further expressed concerns about her family’s safety, alleging that her mother has been receiving threatening phone calls from supporters of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.“For past two-three days, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s goons have become active. My mother is getting threats through phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family. People on social media are abusing us but they should remember that they have sisters and daughters at their home.”She urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure the removal of Sanjay Singh from the federation, emphasizing the need for a secure environment for emerging wrestlers.“I can only make a request. If the ministry says he won’t come back, it will be better. Everybody saw the kind of power abuse by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the WFI elections,” she added.Sakshi also requested the ad-hoc panel to promptly organize age group nationals, expressing concern for the young wrestlers. She emphasized the importance of conducting U15, U17, and U20 nationals at the earliest.

The wrestler clarified that her retirement decision is not fueled by a desire to enter sports administration, citing disturbances in her current state of mind. She highlighted the threats and abuses received on social media, calling for understanding and empathy.

“I am disturbed. We just want that junior wrestlers do not suffer. As of now, I don’t have it in my mind. We are being blamed for junior wrestlers’ loss, and that’s incorrect. If women are involved in running the sport, that will be good,” Sakshi concluded.

It is noteworthy that junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar on the same day to protest against Malik, Bajrang Punia , and Vinesh Phogat , attributing the turmoil in Indian wrestling to them.

(With inputs from PTI)