‘We give him the freedom’: MS Dhoni lauds Ajinkya Rahane | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday thanked the Eden Gardens crowd for supporting his team on Sunday. CSK defeated KKR by 49 runs to go top of the points table.Dhoni said that most of the spectators who donned the CSK jersey to support his side, will come in the KKR jersey in the next game and they only attempted to give him a “farewell”.The CSK skipper’s remarks came amid the speculations by fans that this IPL could be the last time they get to see him in action.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” said Dhoni in a post-match presentation.

On his side’s bowling performances and managing injuries, Dhoni lauded their contribution and said that they are doing their job.

01:23 IPL 2023: CSK jump to top spot with dominant win over KKR

“Fast bowlers are doing their job, so are spinners in the middle. The wicket was short on one side so we needed to get early wickets and keep the pressure. They have plenty of power hitters, so we had to give respect to the opposition. I have a clear funda, if someone is injured he cannot do anything. You just move on and motivate the youngsters to perform. We have been fortunate that all the guys coming in are performing,” Dhoni said.

Talking about Ajinkya Rahane‘s performance who played power-packed innings of 71* in 29 balls, Dhoni said, “We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed.”

Rahane is undergoing a revival of sorts during this IPL after being omitted from the national Test side since last year.

In five matches, he has scored 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and an astonishing strike rate of 199.04. He has scored two half-centuries so far, with the best score of 71*.