‘We have informed the BCCI’: KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens likely to be rescheduled due to security concerns | Cricket News

KKR cricketers during a training session at Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders ‘ home match against Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled for April 6 at Eden Gardens , faces the likelihood of rescheduling as local police have declined security clearance due to Ram Navami festivities. The situation stems from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari ‘s announcement of over 20,000 processions across West Bengal during the festival, prompting heightened security measures statewide.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly confirmed after two discussions with the police on Tuesday that the authorities “have not given the go-ahead” for the match. He explained that they categorically stated they would not be able to provide adequate security, making it unfeasible to accommodate a crowd of 65,000 without police protection.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

The CAB has since informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the situation, with some time still available to make a final decision. Ganguly also pointed out that a similar scenario occurred last year when a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled.

“They have categorically said they won’t be able to provide adequate security. If there’s no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible,” Snehasish was quoted as saying by PTI. “We have informed the BCCI, and there is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled.”

IPL: How will GT, LSG, DC, PBKS, RR fare? Greenstone Lobo predicts

The anticipated clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants was expected to draw significant attendance, given the strong local following of both teams. With LSG owned by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, the match held considerable appeal for cricket enthusiasts in the region.

Meanwhile, the 2025 IPL season is set to kick off at Eden Gardens on March 22, featuring defending champions KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The grand opening ceremony, which will last approximately 35 minutes, is expected to showcase performances by singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani. ICC chairman Jay Shah and other prominent dignitaries are expected to attend the event, marking the return of a grand opening ceremony at Eden Gardens after a long gap.

Snehasish Ganguly expressed enthusiasm about the marquee match, noting that the demand for tickets has been overwhelming. He refrained from sharing more details about the opening ceremony but emphasised that preparations are in full swing to make it a memorable event.



Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.