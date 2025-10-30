বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News


Phil Hughes and Ben Austin (Cricket Australia)

The tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin after being struck in the neck by a ball in practice nets in Melbourne has left everyone devastated. Ben Austin died on Thursday after being struck by a ball in the neck and head area during a training session at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in suburban MelbourneThe tragic incident bears similarities to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died at age 25 in November 2014, two days after being hit near the ear by a ball during a first-class match between South Australia and New South WalesAmong the growing tributes are condolences from one family who understands the Austin’s grief “all too well”. The Hughes family honoured Ben, who they described as an “adored son and brother”.“Our thoughts are with you, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club and the greater cricket community as we think of Ben and his love of cricket,” the Hughes family said in a statement.“We send our warmest sympathies as you navigate through this time, as wwe know all too well … e know all too well … and hope your cherished memories of Ben comfort you.”The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed his death on Thursday through a statement: “We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought.”

Poll

How do you feel about the safety measures in youth cricket following Ben Austin’s tragic death?

Ben’s father, Jace Austin, released a statement through Cricket Victoria expressing the family’s grief: “We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning. For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends. This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”The family also extended their support to the bowler involved in the incident: “We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets – this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with him and his family as well.”





