সোমবার , ২২ মে ২০২৩ | ৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

“We missed a few runs from middle order”: RCB captain Faf du Plessis | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২২, ২০২৩ ১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1684739937 photo


NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf Du Plessis on Sunday said that the team’s exit from the league stage was primarily due to the middle-order’s inability to score runs, the loss of wickets in the middle overs, the team’s struggle to finish games effectively, and the absence of strong hitters in the lower order.
Put in to bat, RCB posted a mammoth 197/5, thanks to a classy century from Virat Kohli (101 not out off 61 balls). In reply, defending champions Gujarat Titans, riding on a magnificent unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, chased down the total in 19.1 overs.

IPL: RCB's campaign ends after loss to GT, MI through

01:48

IPL: RCB’s campaign ends after loss to GT, MI through

“Very disappointed. We played a really strong team tonight, an amazing hundred from Shubman. It was really wet in the second innings. It was wet in the first innings as well, but there was not a lot of grip in the second innings and also we had to change the ball quite a few times during the second innings. Virat played an unbelievable knock to give us a chance and thought that was a good score, but Shubman played incredibly well to take the game away from us,” said Du Plessis in a post-match presentation.
“From a batting perspective, the top 4 contributed really well. We missed a few runs from the middle order consistently throughout the season, especially in the back end of the innings, and also in the middle overs perhaps didn’t get as many wickets as we would have liked. He (Kohli) played really good cricket throughout the season and as a partnership probably not a single game where we had anything under 40 as an opening combination. We need to improve well on finishing games, especially in the back end. Last year DK (Dinesh Karthik) had a purple patch and was finishing games left, right and centre, but this season it was not to be. And if you see the teams that succeed they have some good hitters at five at six probably six and seven,” he added.
Du Plessis also finished a memorable IPL 2023 with the bat.

1/11

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore

Show Captions

In 14 matches, he scored 730 runs at an average of 56.15 and 153.68. He also scored eight half-centuries this season, with the best of 84.
Shubman bagged the Man of the Match award for his knock.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm university chittagong
চবি’র এ ইউনিটের ফল প্রকাশ, ৫৫ শতাংশ ফেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm adalot21
যৌতুকের মামলায় কারাগারে আইনজীবী
বাংলাদেশ
1684739937 photo
“We missed a few runs from middle order”: RCB captain Faf du Plessis | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fridge vaastu
ফ্রিজ তো ব্যবহার করেন, কিন্তু জানেন এর বাংলা কি? উত্তর দিতে বেশিরভাগই হিমশিম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm ManikGanj Vaccine Given to Students 14 10 2021

১৭ বছরের কম বয়সীদের জন্যও উন্মুক্ত হলো সুরক্ষায় নিবন্ধন

 1627727879 photo

Tokyo Olympics: Past masters India eye Olympic semifinal berth after 41 years in men’s hockey | Tokyo Olympics News

 4 1

বিপুল পরিমাণ ফেন্সিডিলসহ ২ কারবারি আটক – Corporate Sangbad

 Apil Division

ওসির বিপুল সম্পদ, এভাবে দুর্নীতি-অনিয়ম চলতে পারে না: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 wm earthquake

আফগানিস্তান-পাকিস্তানে ভূমিকম্পে ১২ প্রাণহানি

 1634066581 photo

Sourav Ganguly: Dhoni won’t charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team | Cricket News

 1628344477 studio project 25

Know The Benefits Of Prickly Pear Seed Oil For Your Hair

 eps

Case Filed Against EPS for Alleged Attack on Protesting Passenger at Madurai Airport

 Galachipa pic 2 16 12 2021

গলাচিপায় নানা আয়োজনে মহান বিজয় দিবস উদযাপিত

 1626897150 mangoes thumbnail

Meet Alphonso, the King of Mangoes; Check Photos