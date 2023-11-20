‘We were not defensive’: Rahul Dravid on India’s batting approach in World Cup final | Cricket News

Australia beat India by 6 wickets, win record-extending 6th title | World Cup 2023 Final | INDvsAUS

NEW DELHI: Despite the star-studded Indian batting unit facing challenges on the grandest stage, head coach Rahul Dravid supported his players, emphasising that they were not playing defensively, but rather responding to the demands of the game circumstances.In the World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, India posted a below-par total of 240. The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins , successfully chased down the target in 43 overs to secure their record-extending sixth World Cup title.After losing three wickets for 81 runs, Virat Kohli (54 off 63) and KL Rahul (66 off 107) adopted a consolidation strategy in the middle overs, where the hosts struggled to find the boundary, managing only two during that phase of the innings.Dravid’s backing of the players suggests an understanding of the challenges they faced and an acknowledgment that their approach was influenced by the specific dynamics of the game. Despite the final result, Dravid’s support reflects a coaching philosophy that considers the context and adaptability required in high-pressure situations like a World Cup final.“We played fearless cricket, we had 80 runs in the first powerplay. Sometimes, you have to rebuild innings after losing a few wickets, we were not defensive,” a disappointed Dravid told reporters in the post-match press conference.India, who last won an ICC trophy in 2013, have not been able to win a title in the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era that had begun after the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle in November.Dravid’s tenure was till the ODI World Cup and when asked about his future, he was non-committal.“I have not given any thought to next year’s T20 World Cup, I don’t know what’s there in future,” said Dravid referring to the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in six months’ time.

India were on a roll in this tournament until their juggernaut was ended by an all-round Australia, who know how to excel on the biggest stage.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his bold stroke-play throughout the competition and Dravid was all praise for him and the team.

“Rohit has been an exceptional leader, always committed to planning and giving personal time and energy to this campaign. Obviously, there is disappointment, but this team has given a lot of joy in the past couple of months

“Of course, Rohit and the team is disappointed, and it is tough to see the emotion as coach in that dressing room. But the sun will come up tomorrow, and as sportsmen, we move on,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)