‘We will play to win both Test matches’: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s cricket team, led by Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto , is set to compete in a two-match Test series against India starting September 19 in Chennai. The team departed Dhaka on Sunday afternoon for this challenging series.The first Test will take place at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and wrap up on September 23. The second Test will be hosted at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.Bangladesh enters this series with high confidence following a 2-0 series victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Najmul Hossain Shanto emphasized the team’s aim to secure victories in both matches.

“We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters…our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly,” he told The Daily Star at the airport.

This series is a part of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle. India currently leads the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh holds the fourth spot with 45.83 percentage points. In their last Test series tour in India in 2019, Bangladesh lost 2-0.

“If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us. We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days. The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance which team will be a chance for either team to win in the last session,” added Shanto.

Bangladesh Test squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik