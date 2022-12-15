বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
We will try to clinch the third place, says Morocco coach Regragui | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ১৫, ২০২২ ৭:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: After a heartbreaking end to their dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco coach Walid Regragui said on Thursday that his record-setting team will go for the third place against Croatia on Saturday. Regragui also added that he will give chances to those who are yet to play in the tournament in the third-place playoff.
“It will be difficult on the mental level. I will give opportunities to those who did not participate, and we will try to clinch the third place. The important thing is that we presented a good look to our team, and that soccer in Morocco is not far from the top levels,” Regragui said.

Coach Regragui might regret the risk he took on fielding injured players against defending champions France, then seeing them forced to come off in Thursday’s 0-2 semi-final defeat.
Nayef Aguerd was named in the starting lineup but dropped out in the warmup while fellow centre back and skipper Romain Saiss was forced off after 20 minutes. Fullback Noussair Mazraoui joined them on the sidelines at halftime, with France 1-0 up through Theo Hernandez from the fifth minute. All three had injury doubts ahead of the match.
His rearranged team battled back strongly to put the holders under pressure until substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s 79th minute goal ended the contest.

“We gave the maximum, that’s the most important,” Regragui said. “We had some injuries, we lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saiss, Mazraoui… but there are no excuses.
“We paid for the slightest mistake. We didn’t get into the game well, we had too much technical waste in the first half, and the second goal killed us, but that doesn’t take away everything we did before.”
Regragui said he changed his tactics defensively to try to deal with the speed of France’s wingers, and it largely paid off until Kylian Mbappe delivered a brilliant late run to set up the winner.
Having become the first African team into the semis, Morocco now face Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
