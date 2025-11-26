‘We’ll continue to fight’: Amid the storm, Test captain Shubman Gill backs Team India | Cricket News

Shubman Gill, left, and India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir talk during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Indian men’s Test team captain Shubman Gill has called for patience, perspective and unity after India suffered their heaviest-ever defeat in Test cricket, going down by 408 runs to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati. The loss completed a 2-0 series sweep for the visitors and marked South Africa’s first Test series win on Indian soil in 25 years.Gill, recovering from a neck injury that forced him out of the match and the upcoming ODI series, addressed fans and teammates with a message of resolve on X.

“Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward — rising stronger,” he wrote, offering reassurance at a time of pressure and scrutiny.

Gill had flown with the squad to Guwahati despite his injury, with team management initially hoping he might recover in time for a late fitness call. However, after medical evaluation, he was deemed not match-ready and later traveled to Mumbai to consult specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. He has now been ruled out of the three-match ODI series starting November 30 and is expected to be reassessed ahead of the T20Is beginning December 9.The defeat itself was emphatic. Chasing an improbable 549, India were bowled out for 140 on the final day. South African spinner Simon Harmer dismantled the batting lineup with career-best figures of 6-37, while Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his 93 with the bat and 6-48 in the first innings. Aiden Markram added nine catches, which was also the most by a fielder in a single Test. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 54, but resistance was limited and short-lived.With both Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer unavailable, selectors now face decisions around temporary leadership and lineup recalibration for the ODIs. KL Rahul will lead the side in the ODI series.Gill’s message arrives at a tense moment for Indian cricket, following two home series clean sweeps – a 0-3 humbling to New Zealand in 2024 and now 0-2 to South Africa just a year later. Furthermore, it’s not just the players that are under scrutiny, with head coach Gautam Gambhir also under the scanner as pressure mounts on him to deliver in the format.His call for composure signals leadership beyond the field, as India look to rebuild confidence and direction ahead of a demanding schedule.