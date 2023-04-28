শুক্রবার , ২৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

We’ll continue to play fearless cricket: KKR assistant coach | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৮, ২০২৩ ৮:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1682690890 photo


KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders will continue to play fearless cricket despite a topsy-turvy season that saw them slip to seventh spot in the standings, assistant coach James Foster said on Friday.
KKR managed to return to winning ways with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They still have to win at least five from their remaining six matches to seal a playoff berth.
“In terms of batting unit, the message that has gone across is play fearless cricket. It’s about taking the game on. It’s something that we have discussed,” Foster said on the eve of their match against Gujarat Titans here.
“At times it does not always go according to plan, but it actually takes the pressure off. There isn’t any pressure on the guys.”
Foster further said that they have gone on to reach the final from a similar position in 2021 when they had lost four in a row in the first phase before they bounced back in the UAE leg.

cricket match2
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

“We really enjoy the challenge, it’s an exciting opportunity. We have been in this situation before and we managed to make the final,” he said.
“Quite a lot of players are still with the side. We are going to come here with a lot of confidence in this game.”
Asked about the areas to improve, he said: “Nothing specific, we need to tighten up a little bit.
“At times we are bowling really tightly, at times we are getting big scores together.
“It’s about putting all together, just bit more consistently. There are a few standout performances,” he said.
He backed the Caribbean duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to overcome their lean phase.
Narine has gone wicketless in five matches, while Russell is still due for a big knock.
“Absolutely not at all,” he said, when asked if they are concerned about the duo’s form.
“Russell and Narine are absolute superstars. Narine has been the star for the team for a long period of time. He’s doing the hard yards. Sometimes you get rewards in terms of wickets, but you are also building pressure at times. So no problem from our side.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAONNEWS 1
‘তীব্র তাপদাহের মধ্যেও যারা ভোট দিয়েছেন তাদের প্রতি কৃতজ্ঞতা’
বাংলাদেশ
1682690890 photo
We’ll continue to play fearless cricket: KKR assistant coach | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Head Injury
Head Injury | মাথায় আচমকা চোট মৃত্যু পর্যন্ত ডেকে আনতে পারে! কী করবেন? জানুন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
59th baeksang arts awards winners
Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm mirzafakhrulislamsylhet1

আগামী নির্বাচন নিরপেক্ষ সরকারের অধীনে হতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

 yoga athome

Can Ancient Yoga Practices Make India A Global Sports Leader ?

 1625588780 nusrat jahan

Nusrat Jahan, Expecting Her First Child, Gets Pregnancy-themed Cake From Friends

 wm imrankhan332

চীন-যুক্তরাষ্ট্রকে কাছাকাছি আনতে মধ্যস্থতা করতে চান ইমরান খান

 FB IMG 1627312686044 1

[১] দুবাইতে বাংলাদেশী কমিউনিটি স্কুল: কনসাল জেনারেল

 wm Mirza Fakhrul 2 August 2022

‘আমরা সরকার পতনের দাবি নিয়ে রাজপথে আছি’

 wm israels

ইসরাইলে সরকারবিরোধী বিক্ষোভ

 received 686554266407936

বিজয় দিবসে কমিউনিটি পুলিশিং চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরের শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন

 1493940157 6042 9

হোটেল ভাড়া করে শ্যুটিং হচ্ছে ! বিরোধিতা করে তদন্ত কমিটি গড়ল ফেডারেশন

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Ed Sheeran Wins Best Artist As MTV Europe Music Awards Returns To Live Format