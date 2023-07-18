মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৩রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘We’re almost there’: Lucknow Super Giants share KL Rahul’s video of practicing in nets | Cricket News

জুলাই ১৮, ২০২৩ ১২:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Indian batter KL Rahul, who is currently sidelined due to a thigh injury he sustained while representing the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023, is knocking on the doors of the national team to make a comeback.
Rahul’s IPL team Lucknow took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of him sweating in an indoor practice facility.
“We’ve cried. We’ve waited. We’re almost there,” LSG captioned the video.

After a successful operation on May 9 in England, Rahul reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his recovery.
KL Rahul made a fine contribution in the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle for India. In 11 matches, he scored 636 runs at an average of 30.28. He scored two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with a best score of 129.
The LSG captain sustained an injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field.





