মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৪ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘We’ve lost here, didn’t win Ashes, but…’: Brendon McCullum remains optimistic about England’s future |

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৪ ৭:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India have inflicted England’s first series loss in the Bazball era, yet head coach Brendon McCullum maintains optimism about the future.
“There’s times in games where we haven’t quite screwed down our method just yet. We’ve lost here, didn’t win the Ashes (2-2), but we’re a better team than 18 months ago and we’ve got an opportunity in the next 18 months to do some special shit,” said McCullum in an interaction with the UK media.”We’ll keep chiselling away at those rough edges. It’s not a bad time to be coach of the England team,” he said.
Ollie Robinson’s Test future is uncertain following a lackluster performance in Ranchi, but McCullum has expressed confidence in the out-of-form Jonny Bairstow to make a significant impact in Dharamsala, where he is set to play his 100th game.
Bairstow stands as the only English batter who has not played a substantial innings in the Test series against India. Although the series outcome is already beyond England’s grasp, impactful runs from Bairstow’s bat would be highly appreciated. So far, his highest score in eight innings is 38, achieved in the first innings of the Ranchi Test.
“It’ll be really emotional for him,” said McCullum in reference to Bairstow’s landmark game.

“Everyone knows Jonny’s story. He is quite an emotional character at times and big milestones like that do mean a lot to him. (In this match) he walked taller, looked stronger, had that presence and that real Jonny Bairstow swagger to him. When he has that you kind of feel he’s never too far away.”
Talking about pacer Robinson, who had a forgettable first outing in the series, the New Zealander said: “Everything he did leading into the Test match suggested we’d see not just the Ollie Robinson we’d seen previously but a better version of it.
“For one reason or another it didn’t quite work out for him. Obviously he’s not just as disappointed as everyone else, he’s the most disappointed out of everyone.”
Robinson went wicketless in the 12 overs he bowled in the first innings and was not used in the second essay.

India vs England 4th Test: India beat England, secure 17th straight Test series win at home

He was all praise for rookie spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir who exceeded expectations with a combine tally of 32 wickets in the first four Tests. Hartley in fact is the leading wicket taker in the series with 20 scalps.
“It will be a slight frustration of ours if they weren’t given opportunities at county level. There’s a very real possibility that might be the case but without wanting to dictate to counties because they have their own agendas as well.
“(But) I think you’d be slightly mad if you didn’t give them more opportunities in county cricket,” hoped McCullum.
Seamers tend to dominate county cricket in which spinners like Bashir and Hartley have a limited role to play.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link


