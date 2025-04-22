Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৯ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

What is Ashwin doing? Former World Cup winner slams CSK veteran | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২২, ২০২৫ ১২:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
What is Ashwin doing? Former World Cup winner slams CSK veteran | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
New Chandigarh: Chennai Super Kings’ Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Glenn Maxwell during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, in New Chandigarh. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Former India opener and selector K Srikkanth was not impressed with veteran spinner R Ashwin’s bowling performance during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) nine-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
“What is Ashwin doing? He has turned completely defensive,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel ‘Cheeky Cheeka’.
“He is not looking to take wickets. It’s like, ‘Let me just get through these four overs.’ He never went for wicket-taking. Just bowling safe.
“What was the idea of picking Ashwin today? To get two wickets and win the match. But what did he do? He bowled safely in the powerplay.
“It didn’t matter to CSK at all. MI (Mumbai Indians) were also sensible, taking singles off him. You have to understand the match situation, the IPL situation – and bowl accordingly,” Srikkanth said.
R Ashwin has picked up only five wickets in seven outings this season.
At the start of the tournament, Srikkanth had questioned how CSK had used Ashwin. He said: “With regards to Ashwin, don’t drop him, but stop him from bowling in the powerplay. Between the 7th and 18th over, he can be effective. With Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, they can easily bowl 10 overs at least.”
Srikkanth also maintained that the season for CSK is over and they should start building for the next season.
“Dhoni has already started talking about next season. That means he is pretty frustrated with this team’s performance. He was right in saying that the guys have to own up and do something fantastic. Where CSK lost was in the auction itself. If you select players like Sam Curran, Overton, Tripathi, Hooda, how can you win matches?” Srikkanth said.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

What is Ashwin doing? Former World Cup winner slams CSK veteran | Cricket News
What is Ashwin doing? Former World Cup winner slams CSK veteran | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Indian Railway: শিলিগুড়ি থেকে ত্রিপুরা! রেল পথে একাধিক আন্তর্জাতিক সীমানা Indian railway Siliguri to tripura train DG of the Railway Protection Force manoj yadab visit
Indian Railway: শিলিগুড়ি থেকে ত্রিপুরা! রেল পথে একাধিক আন্তর্জাতিক সীমানা Indian railway Siliguri to tripura train DG of the Railway Protection Force manoj yadab visit
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Baguiati: ফের ব্যাগবন্দি দেহ উদ্ধার কলকাতায়! স্যুটকেসে ক্ষতবিক্ষত বৃদ্ধার রক্তাক্ত দেহ মিলল বাগুইআটিতে Kolkata baguati old lady body recovered inside a suitcase
Baguiati: ফের ব্যাগবন্দি দেহ উদ্ধার কলকাতায়! স্যুটকেসে ক্ষতবিক্ষত বৃদ্ধার রক্তাক্ত দেহ মিলল বাগুইআটিতে Kolkata baguati old lady body recovered inside a suitcase
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Oscars 2026 Date Announced; Academy Says Voters Must Watch All Nominated Films, Issues New AI Rules
Oscars 2026 Date Announced; Academy Says Voters Must Watch All Nominated Films, Issues New AI Rules
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে নৌকার মাঝি ১৪ চিকিৎসক

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে নৌকার মাঝি ১৪ চিকিৎসক

 Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Bollywood’s Silence on The Kashmir Files; BTS’ Jungkook Changes Instagram Name

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Bollywood’s Silence on The Kashmir Files; BTS’ Jungkook Changes Instagram Name

 Rannvijay Singha Quits Roadies After 18 Years; Imaad Shah Reacts to Hrithik’s Viral Pics With Ex Saba Azad

Rannvijay Singha Quits Roadies After 18 Years; Imaad Shah Reacts to Hrithik’s Viral Pics With Ex Saba Azad

 ‘জ্ঞানের বিষয়ে নিজেদের গবেষকদের আমরা দাম দিই না’

‘জ্ঞানের বিষয়ে নিজেদের গবেষকদের আমরা দাম দিই না’

 উপজেলা আ.লীগ সভাপতি-সম্পাদকের অনুপস্থিতিতে নাগরপুরে কৃষি মন্ত্রীর জনসভা অনুষ্ঠিত

উপজেলা আ.লীগ সভাপতি-সম্পাদকের অনুপস্থিতিতে নাগরপুরে কৃষি মন্ত্রীর জনসভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame | More sports News

Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame | More sports News

 হরতালে ঢাকায় যান চলাচল স্বাভাবিক, পিকেটারশূন্য নয়াপল্টন

হরতালে ঢাকায় যান চলাচল স্বাভাবিক, পিকেটারশূন্য নয়াপল্টন

 বেলারুশে পৌঁছেছে ওয়াগনার যোদ্ধারা

বেলারুশে পৌঁছেছে ওয়াগনার যোদ্ধারা

 দুদকের মামলায় সম্রাটের জামিন, কারামুক্তিতে বাধা নেই – Corporate Sangbad

দুদকের মামলায় সম্রাটের জামিন, কারামুক্তিতে বাধা নেই – Corporate Sangbad

 Former India hockey striker SV Sunil retires | Hockey News

Former India hockey striker SV Sunil retires | Hockey News
Advertise here