শনিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘When MS walked out…’: SRH skipper Pat Cummins makes a big statement on CSK legend | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৪ ৬:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1712362806 photo



msid 109073995,imgsize 35068

The TOI Sports Desk excels in a myriad of roles that capture the essence of live sporting events and deliver compelling content to readers worldwide. From running live blogs for India and non-India cricket matches to global spectacles featuring Indian talents, like the Chess World Cup final featuring Praggnanandhaa and the Badminton World Championships semifinal featuring HS Prannoy, our live coverage extends to all mega sporting events. We extensively cover events like the Olympics, Asian Games, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, and more. The desk is also adept at writing comprehensive match reports and insightful post-match commentary, complemented by stats-based articles that provide an in-depth analysis of player performances and team dynamics. We track news wires for key stories, conduct exclusive player interviews in both text and video formats, and file content from print editions and reporters. We keep track of all viral stories, trending topics and produce our own copies on the subjects. We deliver accurate, engaging, and up-to-the-minute sports content, round the clock.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHOSIKMAYOR
‘বিলাসী ঈদ উদযাপন বাদ দিয়ে দরিদ্রদের পাশে দাঁড়ান’
বাংলাদেশ
1712362806 photo
‘When MS walked out…’: SRH skipper Pat Cummins makes a big statement on CSK legend | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wrap 6 2024 04 8348dd462ea0c71c0fb0c5da85fcac0f
Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Was Sent Away At 11; Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda To Marry Her Best Friend
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240405 WA0007
ফেনী শহরেই ফেনী স্টুডেন্টস এসোসিয়েশনের ইফতার মাহফিল আয়োজন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1689819775 photo

Indian GM Praggnanandhaa wins Super GM chess tourney in Hungary | Chess News

 IMG 20220823 WA0008

কর্মক্ষম জনগোষ্ঠীকে দক্ষ মানবসম্পদে রূপান্তরের লক্ষ্যে সেইপ’র উন্নয়ন বিষয়ক কর্মশালা

 wm CTG Councilor Son Remand News Photo 05 07 2022

বাসায় স্ত্রীর লাশ: চসিক কাউন্সিলরের ছেলে রিমান্ডে

 wm Noman ctg

নৌকার টিকিট পেয়ে আলোচনায় এলেন নোমান আল মাহমুদ

 wm Dhaka University 750x563 1

ভ্যাকসিনের জন্য দ্বিতীয় দফায় শিক্ষার্থীদের আবেদন আহ্বান ঢাবির

 IMG 20230918 WA0008

টাঙ্গাইলের নাগরপুরে জনসভাকে ঘিরে প্রকাশ্যে এলো এমপি-উপজেলা আ’লীগের দ্বন্দ্ব

 wm united states

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে গুলি, শিশুসহ নিহত ২১

 Ruhul gandhi

বিজেপিবিরোধী ব্লক টালমাটাল, নীতিশ কুমারের ইন্ডিয়া ছাড়ার গুঞ্জন

 wm BNP 1

‘নির্বাচনকালীন সরকার আমাদের কাছে কোনো ব্যাপারই না’

 corona 20221215161855

করোনায় মৃত্যুশূন্য দিনে শনাক্ত ১৫