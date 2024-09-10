When Sachin Tendulkar donned Pakistan jersey before India debut! | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







In a surprising and lesser-known chapter of cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar, who would go on to become one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, briefly fielded for Pakistan during a festival match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Tendulkar was just a 15-year-old prodigy, not yet the cricketing legend he would later become. The incident took place during Pakistan’s 1987 tour of India when Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir left the field during the lunch break, Sachin was called upon to serve as a substitute fielder for Imran Khan’s team.

Tendulkar, eager and energetic, was asked to field for the visiting team. He took up a position in the outfield, donning a Pakistan jersey for a brief time, marking an unusual moment where the future Indian icon played for his cricketing rivals.

Imran positioned Tendulkar at long-on, and it wasn’t long before Kapil Dev hit a high ball in his direction. Despite his best efforts and a 15-metre sprint forward, Tendulkar was unable to reach the ball.

In his recently published autobiography, ‘Playing it My Way’, Tendulkar recalled that incident in his autobiography, ‘Playing it My Way’ and shared that he later complained to a friend, expressing his belief that had he been positioned at mid-on instead of long-on, he would have been able to catch the ball.

While this event is more anecdotal, it remains a testament to the spirit of cricket and its unpredictable nature.

It remains a fascinating footnote in Tendulkar’s illustrious career, showcasing his passion and dedication to cricket from a very young age.









