Where does Steve Smith stand on the list of Australia’s greatest ODI captains? | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Steve Smith’s recent retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket marks the end of an era for one of Australia’s most skilled and strategic leaders.

While Smith will continue to be a key figure in Test and T20 cricket, his legacy in the 50-over format invites discussion — where does he stand among Australia’s greatest ODI captains?

Statistically, Smith holds a respectable position among Australia’s ODI captains.

With 40 matches at the helm, captain Smith boasts a solid 57.50% win rate, placing him seventh on the list of Australian skippers with the most matches.

His leadership period saw Australia maintain its competitive edge, though he never led the team to a major ICC tournament victory.

Considered one of the finest players of the white-ball cricket, Smith racked up two ICC World Cup titles in 2015 and 2023 under the captaincy of Michael Clarke and Pat Cummins, respectively.

When considering individual batting performances as a captain, Smith amassed 2,270 runs at an impressive average of 43.65.

This puts him fifth among Australian skippers, trailing legends like Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Michael Clarke, and Steve Waugh.

Highest run scores as Australia captains

Ricky Ponting (2002-2012): 229 matches, 8,382 runs

Allan Border (1985-1994): 178 matches, 4,439 runs

Michael Clarke (2008-2015): 74 matches, 2,745 runs

Steve Waugh (1997-2002): 106 matches, 2,585 runs

Steve Smith (2015-2025): 64 matches, 2,270 runs

His highest ODI score of 164 and his ability to anchor innings under pressure highlight his value as both a batsman and a leader.

Ricky Ponting, who led Australia in 229 ODIs, secured two World Cup titles and maintained a dominant 62.33% win rate, cementing his status as the gold standard of Australian ODI leadership.

Steve Waugh (71.92% win rate) and Michael Clarke (51.06%) also played pivotal roles in Australia’s World Cup successes.

Allan Border, though possessing a lower win percentage (34.40%), was instrumental in transforming Australia’s cricketing ethos, leading them to their first-ever World Cup victory in 1987.

Smith’s leadership tenure was disrupted by off-field controversies, including the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which affected his legacy.

While he may not be ranked among the absolute greats like Ponting or Waugh, his tactical acumen and steady leadership place him in the upper echelon of Australian ODI captains.