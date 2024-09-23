‘Whether I face him … ‘: Steve Smith’s big comment on Jasprit Bumrah – WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith praised India’s premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, on Monday. Having played 109 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 67 T20Is for Australia, Smith shared his insights on facing Bumrah in various formats.“He’s a fantastic bowler, whether I’m up against him with the new ball, a slightly older ball, or even the old one,” Smith told Star Sports. “His skills with all types of deliveries are exceptional.He’s arguably the best fast bowler across all three formats, and it’s always a challenge to face him.”The Indian team is set to embark on a demanding tour of Australia for a five-match Test series starting in November. The series kicks off with the first Test in Perth on November 22, followed by matches in Adelaide from December 6, Brisbane from December 14, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne from December 26, and concluding in Sydney on January 3.India’s historic back-to-back victories in the Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia during 2018-19 and 2020-21 highlighted their resilience and dominance in Test cricket. The 2018-19 series win, led by Virat Kohli, marked India’s first Test series triumph on Australian soil.

The 2020-21 series was even more impressive, as a young and injury-plagued Indian team, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, staged a remarkable comeback after being bowled out for just 36 in Adelaide. India clinched the series 2-1 with a thrilling victory at the Gabba, ending Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at that venue.

Now, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India aims for a hat-trick of Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins in Australia.