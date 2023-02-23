White-ball specialists will have short skills camp at NCA before Australia ODIs | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Some of India’s white-ball specialists, including vice-captain Hardik Pandya , have been summoned for a fitness and skill camp at the National Cricket Academy ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

While most of the Test squad members, who are also part of the 50-overs squad, have been given a break before the commencement of the third Test in Indore from March 1, the remaining will train in Bengaluru and also go through their regular fitness routines.

“Fast bowler Umran Malik and senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are already in Bengaluru for some quality net sessions before the ODI leg starts in Mumbai from March 17. They would be doing their fitness programmes as well as bowling full tilt under the supervision of NCA coaches,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya, who was busy with family functions, is also expected to join the camp along with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur , both of whom are part of the 50-over setup.

The second and third ODIs will be played on March 19 and 22 at Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively.

Agarwal, Easwaran in contention for Rest of India captaincy

Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and a fit-again Priyank Panchal are the three candidates in contention to lead Rest of India in the Irani Cup match against 2021-22 champions Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to be played in Gwalior from March 1-5. The match was earlier slated in Indore.

While Easwaran was the captain of India A during its last tour of Bangladesh, Mayank has scored close to 1,000 runs and will be the senior-most player, having played 21 Tests.

Will selectors send KL Rahul to play Irani to regain form?

KL Rahul, the man in the eye of the storm, is hanging by a thread to his spot in the Indian Test squad, having already lost his vice-captaincy.

While the Indian team management, including head coach Rahul Dravid, is still bullish about the Bengaluru cricketer’s talent and temperament, a lot of people feel that Rahul could get some confidence back if he goes and plays the Irani Cup game against MP in Gwalior.

“Rahul’s confidence must have been shaken by this constant criticism. It won’t be a bad idea to allow him to play the last domestic game of the season — the Irani Cup — against MP where he can face a bowler of Avesh Khan’s quality.

“If he (Rahul) gets some runs, it will boost his confidence and he can join the squad for the final Test in Ahmedabad post the Irani Trophy. That would have been ideal but don’t think Dravid will fancy that idea,” a former national selector, who is privy to Dravid’s coaching model, said.









