Who after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni? Ravi Shastri reveals India’s next pin-up boy: ‘He’s young, fresh, has the looks’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India head coach and World Cup-winning all-rounder Ravi Shastri has tipped Shubman Gill to be the next poster boy of Indian cricket, following in the footsteps of icons like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Shastri not only revealed the staggering endorsement earnings of Indian stars but also identified the next faces likely to dominate the public imagination.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Shubman Gill will be the next one. There’ll be Yashasvi Jaiswal too. Somehow, they always like batsmen,” Shastri said, referring to India’s fan-favourite superstars.

“The start he’s had now, with his captaincy and the runs he’s made, he’ll be the pin-up boy for sure. He’s young, fresh, has the looks. Now is the time to cash in.”Gill, currently leading India in the Test series against England, has drawn attention for his batting as well as his composure under pressure, despite the on-field flare-up at Lord’s.“He’s calm,” Shastri said. “You saw him finger-pointing, but with exposure and time, I think he’ll settle down.”

Earlier in the same episode, Shastri also made headlines by revealing how much top Indian cricketers earn off the field.“They earn a lot through endorsements, for sure… upwards of Rs 100 crores (10 million pounds),” he revealed, stunning the panel.“Someone like Dhoni, Kohli, or Tendulkar in his pomp — they’d do 15-20 ads a year. It’s per day. They’ll give you one day to shoot, and then that ad can be played out as many times as needed.”Shastri’s comments underscore both the star power and market appeal of modern Indian cricketers — and, in his view, Shubman Gill is all set to carry that legacy forward into the next generation.