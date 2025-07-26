Advertise here
শনিবার , ২৬ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১১ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Who after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni? Ravi Shastri reveals India’s next pin-up boy: ‘He’s young, fresh, has the looks’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৬, ২০২৫ ৯:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Who after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni? Ravi Shastri reveals India’s next pin-up boy: ‘He’s young, fresh, has the looks’ | Cricket News


Advertise here

NEW DELHI: Former India head coach and World Cup-winning all-rounder Ravi Shastri has tipped Shubman Gill to be the next poster boy of Indian cricket, following in the footsteps of icons like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Shastri not only revealed the staggering endorsement earnings of Indian stars but also identified the next faces likely to dominate the public imagination.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Shubman Gill will be the next one. There’ll be Yashasvi Jaiswal too. Somehow, they always like batsmen,” Shastri said, referring to India’s fan-favourite superstars.

Poll

Do you believe Shubman Gill will become the next cricket superstar in India?

“The start he’s had now, with his captaincy and the runs he’s made, he’ll be the pin-up boy for sure. He’s young, fresh, has the looks. Now is the time to cash in.”Gill, currently leading India in the Test series against England, has drawn attention for his batting as well as his composure under pressure, despite the on-field flare-up at Lord’s.“He’s calm,” Shastri said. “You saw him finger-pointing, but with exposure and time, I think he’ll settle down.”

Shubman Gill’s captaincy debut wins praise: Gambhir, Kotak & Jaiswal react!

Earlier in the same episode, Shastri also made headlines by revealing how much top Indian cricketers earn off the field.“They earn a lot through endorsements, for sure… upwards of Rs 100 crores (10 million pounds),” he revealed, stunning the panel.“Someone like Dhoni, Kohli, or Tendulkar in his pomp — they’d do 15-20 ads a year. It’s per day. They’ll give you one day to shoot, and then that ad can be played out as many times as needed.”Shastri’s comments underscore both the star power and market appeal of modern Indian cricketers — and, in his view, Shubman Gill is all set to carry that legacy forward into the next generation.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

দলে নেই! এদিকে ‘অন্য’ মহিলার সঙ্গে ডান্স করতে ব্যস্ত সূর্যকুমার যাদব, কে তিনি, সুপার ভাইরাল ভিডিও | Surya Kumar Yadav Dances: t 20 captain suryakumar yadav does aura farming dance challenge with this cricketer video gets viral Shreyanka Patil watch video
দলে নেই! এদিকে ‘অন্য’ মহিলার সঙ্গে ডান্স করতে ব্যস্ত সূর্যকুমার যাদব, কে তিনি, সুপার ভাইরাল ভিডিও | Surya Kumar Yadav Dances: t 20 captain suryakumar yadav does aura farming dance challenge with this cricketer video gets viral Shreyanka Patil watch video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Who after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni? Ravi Shastri reveals India’s next pin-up boy: ‘He’s young, fresh, has the looks’ | Cricket News
Who after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni? Ravi Shastri reveals India’s next pin-up boy: ‘He’s young, fresh, has the looks’ | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Prabhas, Triptii Dimri’s Spirit Begins Filming This September | Bollywood News
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Prabhas, Triptii Dimri’s Spirit Begins Filming This September | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Google Chrome ব্যবহার করে বিপাকে ২ বিলিয়ন ব্যবহারকারী, আপনি সুরক্ষিত? জেনে নিন

Google Chrome ব্যবহার করে বিপাকে ২ বিলিয়ন ব্যবহারকারী, আপনি সুরক্ষিত? জেনে নিন

 care-how-to-check-tyre-worn-out | কখন গাড়ির টায়ার পরিবর্তন করা প্রয়োজন? ঘরে বসেই জেনে নিন এই ৩টি সহজ উপায় – News18 Bangla

care-how-to-check-tyre-worn-out | কখন গাড়ির টায়ার পরিবর্তন করা প্রয়োজন? ঘরে বসেই জেনে নিন এই ৩টি সহজ উপায় – News18 Bangla

 Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath’s Prarthana Behere Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in These Pics

Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath’s Prarthana Behere Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in These Pics

 শুভ জন্মদিন খাদ‌্যমন্ত্রী “সাধন চন্দ্র মজুমদার”

শুভ জন্মদিন খাদ‌্যমন্ত্রী “সাধন চন্দ্র মজুমদার”

 Neeraj Chopra’s gold winning feat named one of 10 magical moments of track and field in Olympics | Tokyo Olympics News

Neeraj Chopra’s gold winning feat named one of 10 magical moments of track and field in Olympics | Tokyo Olympics News

 নাগরপুরে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপি’র দ্বি-বার্ষিক সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত

নাগরপুরে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপি’র দ্বি-বার্ষিক সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত

 হাসিনার দাম্ভিকতাই পতন, শহীদ স্মারক মোড়ক উন্মোচনে গোলাম পরওয়ার

হাসিনার দাম্ভিকতাই পতন, শহীদ স্মারক মোড়ক উন্মোচনে গোলাম পরওয়ার

 চীন পারমাণবিক সক্ষমতা বাড়াচ্ছে: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

চীন পারমাণবিক সক্ষমতা বাড়াচ্ছে: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 আমাদের মেলান্দহ ব্লাড ব্যাংকের আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

আমাদের মেলান্দহ ব্লাড ব্যাংকের আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 ফিনিক্স ইন্স্যুরেন্সের প্রধান কার্যালয়ের ঠিকানা পরিবর্তন – Corporate Sangbad

ফিনিক্স ইন্স্যুরেন্সের প্রধান কার্যালয়ের ঠিকানা পরিবর্তন – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here