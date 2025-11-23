রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
পিসিএনপি’র নতুন কমিটিকে শুভেচ্ছা রাঙ্গামাটি পিসিসিপি’র ভালোবাসা ও আন্তরিকতায় মানুষের মন জয় করেছেন মাওলানা আবুল কালাম আজাদ কালিয়াকৈরে কিশোরী ধর্ষনের অভিযোগ মসজিদের ইমাম আটক। Dhanush Says He Has The ‘Perfect Love Failure Face’ For Tere Ishk Mein; Actor Reveals What Aanand L. Rai Told Him | Bollywood News India win inaugural T20 blind Women’s World cup with unbeaten record; defeat Nepal by seven wickets in final | Cricket News গুমের মামলায় শেখ হাসিনার আইনজীবী জেড আই খান পান্না – Corporate Sangbad বন্ধ ঘোষণার পর হল ছাড়তে শুরু করেছেন ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থীরা Jennifer Lopez Sings ‘On The Floor’ At Udaipur Rehearsals Ahead Of Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding | Hollywood News Who is Senuran Muthusamy? Know the South Africa batter who smashed a ton against India | Cricket News Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira’s Nearlu Rs 95 Lakh US College Fee Sparks Buzz Amid Sunjay Kapur’s Will Row | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Who is Senuran Muthusamy? Know the South Africa batter who smashed a ton against India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Who is Senuran Muthusamy? Know the South Africa batter who smashed a ton against India | Cricket News


Senuran Muthusamy smashed a 192-ball century against India on Day 2 and played a huge role in his side crossing the 400-run mark on Sunday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Senuran Muthusamy picked the biggest stage available to him to deliver the defining innings of his career. The South African all-rounder raised his maiden Test century on Day 2 of the Guwahati Test, a calm, stubborn and eventually punishing knock that pushed India onto the back foot and gave the visitors control of the match. By lunch, South Africa had moved to 428 for 7 in 137 overs, with Muthusamy unbeaten on 107 off 203 balls. His innings included ten fours and two sixes, and came after an 88-run seventh-wicket stand with Kyle Verreynne, who was later stumped for 45 off 122. Marco Jansen joined him next and continued the same tempo, adding to a morning that steadily chipped away at India’s already stretched attack.

Shubman Gill ruled out of South Africa ODIs; three captaincy candidates emerge

The resistance deepened India’s frustration, which was evident in stand-in captain Rishabh Pant’s stump-mic remarks. At one point, he told his bowlers, “Yaar 30 seconds ka timer hai,” adding, “Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi.” For Muthusamy, 31, the innings marked a major personal breakthrough. Born in Durban on 22 February 1994 to parents of Indian origin, he grew up with strong links to his Tamil heritage, with extended family still based in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. His cricketing path began at Clifton School in Durban, where he also pursued academics. He also completed a degree in media and marketing, although cricket was to be his path. He then eventually made a name for himself with the Dolphins, and became a regular for the CSA 4-Day series first-class side in 2016/17, where he initially made his mark as a batter. He then put more focus on bowling and later completed the shift that turned him into a genuine all-rounder. That growth earned him a place in South Africa’s 2019 Test squad, where he dismissed Virat Kohli for his first scalp on debut in Visakhapatnam.

Poll

Was Muthusamy’s maiden Test century a turning point for South Africa in this match?

In Guwahati, Muthusamy showed the full extent of that evolution. Patient early on and selective through the morning, he was in firm in control by the time he reached three figures. His knock, built on discipline rather than risk, ensured South Africa dictated terms through the session and kept India searching for answers as the Test moved deeper into Day 2.His ton also meant that he is the third South African batter to score a Test century from number 7 or lower against India. Quinton de Kock (111 in Visakhapatnam, 2019) and Lance Klusener (102* in Cape Town, 1997) were the other two to achieve this feat.Shortly after the final session of the day resumed, his magic run ended, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing him in his first ball after lunch, as Muthusamy holed one out to Jaiswal at fine-leg.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India win inaugural T20 blind Women’s World cup with unbeaten record; defeat Nepal by seven wickets in final | Cricket News

India win inaugural T20 blind Women’s World cup with unbeaten record; defeat Nepal by seven wickets in final | Cricket News

‘Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko’: Rishabh Pant’s fiery message for Team India star caught on stump mic – watch | Cricket News

‘Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko’: Rishabh Pant’s fiery message for Team India star caught on stump mic – watch | Cricket News

Palash Muchhal surprises Smriti Mandhana mid-dance with a heartwarming gesture – watch | Cricket News

Palash Muchhal surprises Smriti Mandhana mid-dance with a heartwarming gesture – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News

Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST