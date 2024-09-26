Who taught MS Dhoni iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’?

NEW DELHI: Everyone knows the destruction MS Dhoni has unleashed on opponents with his iconic “ Helicopter Shot ” when the pressure is on.

However, few are familiar with Santosh Lal , the man behind Dhoni’s famous shot.

Growing up playing cricket together in Ranchi, Santosh and Dhoni were close friends long before Dhoni became a household name.

While Dhoni’s rise to fame is well-documented, very few people know that the signature “Helicopter Shot”, which Dhoni used to dominate bowlers worldwide, was actually taught to him by Santosh Lal.

Santosh was a gifted cricketer with a natural flair for the game. He had a unique ability to whip the ball off his legs with a powerful flick of the wrists, sending it flying over the boundary in a way that seemed effortless.

This unconventional shot became known as the helicopter shot, and it was something Santosh had mastered during his local cricketing days.

Dhoni, always keen to learn, picked up the shot from Santosh during their matches together.

“He (Santosh) and Dhoni would play tennis ball games endlessly. They both worked for the Railways. Santosh was fearless as a batsman,” Nishant Dayal , an old friend of Santosh, once told The Indian Express. “Over the years, Dhoni may have patented the ‘helicopter shot’ but growing up, there was someone who was better at it. Dhoni always admired his batting style. And Santosh taught him to play the helicopter shot.”

While Dhoni went on to achieve international fame, becoming one of the most successful captains in cricket history, Santosh’s life took a different path.

He played cricket at the state level but never reached the national stage. Despite this, his bond with Dhoni remained strong, and their friendship was a source of pride for both.

In 2013, Santosh fell seriously ill with pancreatitis. Dhoni, who was then at the peak of his career, did everything he could to help his friend.

He even arranged for Santosh to be airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. Unfortunately, despite Dhoni’s efforts, Santosh passed away at the age of 32.

Santosh Lal’s contribution to cricket may not be as widely recognized as Dhoni’s, but his legacy lives on in the helicopter shot that has thrilled millions of fans.