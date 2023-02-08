বুধবার , ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৫শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Whoever follows Suryakumar, they fall in love with his ability: Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৩ ৭:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Test cricket is considered to be the pinnacle of the game as it requires a different skill set and the acumen to make an impact in the longest format of the game.
Having emerged as a force to reckon with in the white-ball cricket specially in T20Is, the calls are doing the rounds for the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav in the Test playing eleven.
And the legendary Sachin Tendulkar throws his weight behind Surya as he thinks the top-ranked T20I batter is “perfectly equipped” to play the traditional format.
“From entering into T20s and ODIs and now in the Test squad, he has made an incredible impression around the globe. Whoever follows Surya, they fall in love with his ability and way he thinks,” Tendulkar said.
“But Test cricket is going to be different. Surya looks perfectly equipped to play Test cricket. Someone of his calibre should be considered along with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. All three are capable players and I don’t want to pass any judgement here but all three are capable enough to walk into the team,” he said.
Tendulkar, Test cricket’s highest run scorer, did not want to be dragged into the debate on ideal playing XI but said consistency is a must to retain spot in the team.
“I don’t want to get into team combinations and all that. But if we get into recent past, Shubman Gill has been in good form and Rahul hasn’t been able to contribute, but such is life. You go through these ups and downs. They both are excellent players and to retain position in the team, one has to continue scoring runs,” Tendulkar said when asked whether the team management would struggle to finalise the playing eleven.
Talking about India’s No. 1 batter Virat Kohli and his return to form in white-ball cricket, Tendulkar said it augurs well for the team ahead of Test series against Australia.
“With the way he has played in last few months, I really liked watching that, very assertive, very certain of what he wanted to do.”
Tendulkar would be certainly watching the keen contest between Nathan Lyon and Kohli as that would be one of the great match-ups.
“World cricket needs these kind of rivalries. It is important to have those rivalries and remember when Australia had come in 1998, it was termed Warne vs Tendulkar and I had to remind everyone that it is not Warne vs Tendulkar but Australia vs India. But everyone likes to see such rivalries.”
(With PTI Inputs)





প্রতিমা ভাঙচুর করে তারা আর মামলা হয় আমাদের নামে-ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে বিএনপি’র ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান বুলু
wm ARREST 2
শিশুকে খুন্তির ছ্যাঁকা, মা ও সৎবাবা গ্রেফতার
