WI vs SA Live Score, World Championship of Legends 2025: Toss delayed due to rain; Chris Gayle’s Windies take on AB de Villiers’s men in Birmingham

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Score, WCL 2025: The World Championship of Legends 2025 rolls into action with a blockbuster showdown as West Indies Champions lock horns with South Africa Champions in the tournament’s second match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

This unique competition, now in its second edition, is a nostalgic treat for cricket fans, showcasing some of the greatest names from the sport’s modern era.

The West Indies Champions will be led by none other than Chris Gayle, the “Universe Boss,” who remains a fearsome striker even years after his international retirement. Alongside him, the dynamic Kieron Pollard, crafty all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, and the elegant Shivnarine Chanderpaul will form the backbone of the batting order.

The Windies also bring serious firepower with the ball, boasting the pace trio of Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, and Shannon Gabriel, backed by spinners like Nikita Miller and Ashley Nurse.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Champions will be captained by the mercurial AB de Villiers, whose 360-degree batting style still excites fans worldwide. He is well-supported by batting stalwarts Hashim Amla and JP Duminy, while the versatile Albie Morkel and the explosive Chris Morris add depth to both batting and bowling.

The presence of Imran Tahir, a world-class spinner known for his passionate celebrations, ensures South Africa’s bowling attack has plenty of variety.

Both teams are filled with match-winners who know how to handle pressure and turn games around. With powerful strikers like Gayle and Pollard on one side and tactical geniuses like AB de Villiers and Amla on the other, fans can expect a thrilling contest of skill and power.

As Edgbaston prepares to host this exciting clash, the stakes are high, with both teams eager to claim early dominance in the group stage. The second edition of this tournament promises not just cricket, but a celebration of legends who have shaped the modern game.

South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, AB de Villiers (c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee

West Indies Champions Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton(w), Kieron Pollard, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Bravo, Sulieman Benn, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Dave Mohammed, William Perkins, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse

