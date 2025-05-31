Will rain play spoilsport in PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad? | Cricket News

The Narendra Modu Stadium is experiencing slight drizzles a day ahead of the clash between MI and PBKS (Image via X/toi_gauravG)

Just two days after Mumbai Indians knocked Gujarat Titans out of IPL 2025 in the Eliminator, the Hardik Pandya-led side will return for Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already confirmed their spot in the final with an emphatic win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, MI and PBKS will battle it out for the second spot in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! The final is scheduled for June 3 at the same venue.However, the weather in Ahmedabad points to the possibility of rain playing spoilsport in the penultimate game of IPL 2025. It is understood that the Narendra Modi Stadium is experiencing frequent showers, although no heavy rains have been reported. A PBKS training session was briefly affected by rain as well.

Ahmedabad weather forecast for Sunday, June 1

Threats of rain spoiling the high octane clash persist as weather forecasts suggest the likelihood of showers. The mercury will rise to a maximum of 38 degrees, with it dipping to a low of 31°C in the evening. AccuWeather predicts a breezy evening, with the possibility of late showers.

AccuWeather predicts the possibility of late showers in Ahmedabad on the day of Qualifier 2 (Image via AccuWeather)

What happens if it rains during PBKS vs MI?

While the possibility of the game being washed out is minimal, there remains adequate reason for caution. If the game on Sunday is delayed due to rain, there is a 120-minute window up until which it can be pushed back.

What happens if PBKS vs MI is washed out?

If Qualifier 2 between Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab and Hardik Pandya’s MI does not take place, the table-toppers will get automatic qualification to the final by virtue of their superior finish in the points table after the league stage. PBKS finished top of the table with 19 points while MI made the playoffs after finishing fourth with 16 points.