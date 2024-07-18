বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Without aggressiveness, you can’t control…’: Gautam Gambhir gets backing from former on-field competitors | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৮, ২০২৪ ৪:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1721254635 photo



msid 111817671,imgsize 20138

NEW DELHI: Former Sri Lankan international cricketer Thisara Perera has praised the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. Gambhir’s first assignment will be leading the team against Sri Lanka in an upcoming series.
“I played against him (Gambhir) during the India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup. I got him (out).So, that is a memorable moment. And even I saw the IPL season this year, he did really well there. Sometimes he is really aggressive, I saw it on TV. But I feel if he has to be a good coach, he needs to have some aggressiveness as well. Otherwise, you can’t control the players. I think appointing him as a coach is a good decision,” Perera told Star Sports.
Another Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews acknowledged Gambhir’s fierce competitiveness and aggressive nature on the field. He stated, “Gautam has always been a very fierce competitor, very aggressive. Even when batting, there are no giveaways from him. You need to fight against him all the time to get his wicket. And even on the field, he is just a great character. I wish him all the very best.”

An outspoken personality, Gambhir has replaced the more reserved Rahul Dravid, with Dravid’s tenure ending last month with India’s T20 World Cup title victory.
After his appointment, Gambhir posted on X: “India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back in a different role. My goal remains the same: to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians, and I will do everything to make these dreams come true!”
Under his stewardship, India will play three T20 Internationals and three ODIs from July to August, starting with the T20Is at Pallekele on July 27, 28, and 30, before moving to Colombo for the ODIs on August 2, 4, and 7.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Quota Jnaja CTG 3
তাহলে রাজাকাররাই সত্যিকারের দেশপ্রেমিক: আন্দোলনকারী শিক্ষার্থী
বাংলাদেশ
1721254635 photo
‘Without aggressiveness, you can’t control…’: Gautam Gambhir gets backing from former on-field competitors | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ram charan and upasana pose with anant ambani radhika merchant and mukesh ambani 2024 07 c3cfd3fe6bec8cefde013b16524a985f
Ram Charan Greets Mukesh Ambani With Folded Hands, Hugs Newlywed Anant Ambani in Unseen Pics
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Chatradol Logo
খুলনায় ছাত্রদলের আহ্বায়কসহ ৬ নেতা-কর্মী গ্রেফতার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1705981095 photo

Joyous Reactions from David Warner, Keshav Maharaj, and Danish Kaneria on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha | Off the field News

 wm DMC BNP Leader

যুবদল কর্মীর মৃত্যুর খবর শুনে ঢামেকে বিএনপি নেতারা

 wm corona somgkromon

বিশ্বে করোনায় আক্রান্ত ১৭ কোটি, মারা গেছেন ৩৫ লাখ মানুষ

 wm Obaidul Quader 29.03.2024

শেখ হাসিনার রাজনীতি বিএনপিকে অন্ধকারে ঠেলে দিয়েছে: সেতুমন্ত্রী

 wm edit ulluk

সেই উল্লুকের ঠাঁই হলো সাফারি পার্কে, ‘শিকারিদের’ কারাদণ্ড

 dse 2

সপ্তাহজুড়ে বাজার মূলধন বেড়েছে পৌনে ৭ হাজার কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad

 1619978032 etala

Telangana CM Duping SCs With Special Package, Diverting Funds: BJP’s Etela Rajender

 1655101426 photo

Shane Warne honoured posthumously, Ash Barty awarded in Queen’s birthday list | Off the field News

 wm tr vjklfdv sdcsdhmcv sd

বিএনপির ‘কিছু নেই’ দিনে রিজভীর মশাল মিছিল

 image 255371 1624861713

দেশের জনসংখ্যা ১৬ কোটি ৯১ লাখ: বিবিএস