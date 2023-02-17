Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to virtually qualify for semis | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A clinical bowling display followed by an outstanding batting show powered Australia to a crushing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha, South Africa on Thursday.
With the win, Australia have now virtually sealed the semis spot.
Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy struck unbeaten half-centuries after medium pacer Megan Schutt (4/24) returned with a four-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka to 112 for 8 after opting to bowl.
Besides Schutt’s four wickets, Harris (2/7) picked up two wickets while Perry (1/14) and Georgia Wareham (1/20) took wicket apiece.
It turned out to be a cakewalk for Australia as Healy and Mooney shared an unbeaten 113-run opening stand to chase down the target in 15.5 overs.
While Mooney remained unbeaten on 56 off 53 balls with the help of seven boundaries, Healy made 54 not out off 43 deliveries that included six fours and one hit over the fence.
Mooney struck seven boundaries during her knock, while Healy decorated her innings with six fours and one hit over the fence as Australia continued their dominance in the tournament.
By virtue of this win, Australia, who continued their dominance in the tournament, consolidated their position at the top of Group 1 with three wins out of as many games, while Sri Lanka are placed second with two victories from three matches.
Australia will face hosts South Africa in their final game on Saturday, while Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand a day later.
The total was too small a target for the formidable Australian batting line-up as Sri Lankan bowlers never looked threatening and struggled to break the dominant opening partnership, enabling the Southern Stars to register a commanding win.
Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka’s innings never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
Harshitha Samarawickrama (34) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (16) stitched 30 runs off 29 balls for the opening wicket before the latter was caught at mid-on by Grace Harris off the bowling of Ellyse Perry (1/20).
Samarawickrama, whose runs came off 40 balls with the help of three boundaries, then shared 39 runs with Vishmi Gunaratne (24).
But just when the partnership was looking dangerous, Samarawickrama was stumped by Alyssa Healy off Harris.
Harris struck again four balls later, accounting for Oshadi Ranasinghe for a duck.
Thereafter, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals to manage a below-par total.
(With inputs from PTI)
