Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain fails to save Pakistan as South Africa seal dominant 150-run victory | Cricket News

South Africa vs Pakistan (Photo by Sameera Peiris/Getty Images)

South Africa secured a decisive 150-run victory against Pakistan in a rain-affected World Cup match on Tuesday at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, moving to the top of the points table.With 10 points from six matches, South Africa temporarily lead Australia and England, both with 9 points, who face each other on Wednesday in Indore.The match was shortened to 40 overs per side due to initial delays, with South Africa posting 312 for 9. Laura Wolvaardt scored 90, while Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp contributed 61 and 68, respectively.Rain interruptions led to further adjustments, setting Pakistan a revised DLS target of 234 in 20 overs. Pakistan struggled, managing only 83 for seven.Pakistan’s chase got off to a poor start, reaching just 35 for 4 by the tenth over before rain intervened.Marizanne Kapp, who earlier scored 68, dominated Pakistan’s top order by taking three of the four early wickets.After the rain delay, South Africa secured their well-deserved two points.Laura Wolvaardt provided strong batting with 90 runs off 82 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. She partnered with Sune Luus for a 118-run second-wicket partnership.Kapp’s 68-run contribution included a 60-run partnership with Wolvaardt for the fourth wicket.Pakistan captain Fatima Sana struggled with her bowling, conceding 69 runs in eight overs. Spinner Sadia Iqbal faced heavy hitting, while Diana Baig gave away 49 runs in five overs.Nadine de Klerk continued her impressive tournament performance as a finisher, scoring 41 runs off just 16 balls.De Klerk’s innings included three fours and four sixes, with remarkable shots over long-off against Iqbal and two powerful hits against Fatima.Kapp enhanced South Africa’s dominant performance by hitting Sadia Iqbal’s delivery over midwicket and striking another six off Fatima over square leg.