খেলাধুলা

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: ICC reveals full line-up of match officials as India set to take on South Africa | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Women’s World Cup Final 2025: ICC reveals full line-up of match officials as India set to take on South Africa | Cricket News


India celebrate win against Australia (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The ICC has announced the officials for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa, scheduled for Sunday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams have been appointed as on-field umpires for the historic match, where both teams are seeking their first Women’s World Cup title.The experienced duo previously officiated South Africa’s semi-final win over England, where the Proteas secured a decisive 125-run victory.Williams was also present during the group stage match between the finalists on October 9, where South Africa successfully chased down their target.The officiating team is completed by Sue Redfern as Third Umpire, Nimali Perera as Fourth Umpire, and Michelle Pereira serving as Match Referee.The final match will commence at 15:00 local time (IST), concluding what has been an exciting tournament.The championship match features India and South Africa, who earned their places after defeating Australia and England in their respective semi-finals.Match details:

  • Teams: India v South Africa
  • Venue & Time: Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 2 November 2025
  • On-field Umpires: Eloise Sheridan & Jacquline Williams
  • Third Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Fourth Umpire: Nimali Perera
  • Match Referee: Michell Pereira





