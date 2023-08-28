World Athletics Championships: Parul breaks national record, qualifies for Paris Olympics; men’s 4x400m relay team finishes fifth | More sports News

However, Parul broke the national record by marking the clock at 9:15.31 in the World Athletics Championships.
Parul by achieving the national record qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Brunei athlete Winfred Mutile Yavi clinched the gold medal with a clock mark of 8:54.29, Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech won silver with her season-best clock of 8:58.98 and another Kenya athlete Faith Cherotich achieved her personal best mark of 9:00.69, winning bronze.
At the split of 200m, Parul was leading the steeplechase but she lost her momentum and settled for 11th spot. However, till the 2900 m split, the Indian athlete was in 13th position, she jumped two spots up in the last 100m split.
On the other hand, the Indian men’s 4×400 metres relay team ended in the fifth position in the 4×400 metres relay race final at the World Athletics Championships 2023.
The Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh marked the clock at 2:59.92.
The USA team of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson, and Rai Benjaminwon won the gold medal with a clock mark of 2:57.31. France with the clock mark of 2:58.45 bagged silver while Great Britain claimed bronze with the clock mark of 2:58.71.