বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ মে ২০২৩ | ২১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
World Boxing Championships: Narender enters quarters; Govind and Deepak in pre-quarters | Boxing News

মে ৪, ২০২৩ ৮:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Narender Berwal posted a stellar victory to move into the quarter-finals of the Men’s World Boxing Championships while Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar entered the pre-quarters as India dominated the proceedings in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.
Last edition’s quarter-finalist, Narender (+92kg) started his quest for a World Championships medal by defeating Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan 4-1 in a keenly contested encounter. Both pugilists who won bronze at the 2022 Asian Championships went all out in the neck-and-neck bout from the word go.
Narender landed powerful punches and dodged his opponent’s attacks from close range to have the upper hand in the first round.

In spite of a stern fight put up by Abroridinov, the Hisar-born pugilist continued to attack on the front foot in the next two rounds and prevailed in the bout. He will face the 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Fernando Arzola of Cuba in the quarter-finals.
Earlier in the day, the 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind (48kg) and 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak (51kg) kicked off their respective campaigns with identical victories.
Govind, who has had an outstanding year so far with a gold at the Nationals Championships and a silver at the 74th Strandja Memorial, continued his rich vein of form as he made lightwork of Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan to secure a 5-0 win.

Deepak, on the other hand, was also at his attacking best as he ousted Luis Delgado of Ecuador with his supreme technical ability to seal an emphatic victory by unanimous decision.

Following their victories, Govind will face the top-seeded Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia who won bronze at the last World Championships while Deepak will take on the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan.
On Friday, two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary, and Naveen Kumar will all be in pre-quarters action.
Hussamuddin (57kg) will go head to head against Lyu Ping of China while Ashish (80kg) will face a tough challenge against the two-time Olympic gold medallist Arlen Lopez of Cuba. Naveen (92kg) will take on Jeong Jae-min of South Korea.





Source link

