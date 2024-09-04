World record smashed! Australia script history with highest-ever Powerplay score in T20Is | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia, in a jaw-dropping display of power hitting, set a new world record for the highest-ever Powerplay score in T20 Internationals, amassing 113/1 against Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Wednesday.Chasing Scotland’s total of 154/9, Australia came out with an aggressive intent right from the start. Travis Head was the architect of this explosive innings, smashing a 17-ball fifty, which is now the joint-fastest by an Australian in T20Is.Head’s brutal assault left the Scottish bowlers and the crowd shell-shocked, as he raced to 80 off just 25 deliveries, striking boundaries at will. His onslaught included five fours and one six in a single over bowled by Brad Wheal, propelling Australia to this incredible milestone.Mitchell Marsh, the Australian skipper, provided excellent support, contributing 39 off 12 balls. The pair’s ruthless partnership took full advantage of Scotland’s inexperienced bowling attack, leaving them with no answers as the ball frequently disappeared into the stands.

Australia’s record-breaking Powerplay overshadowed the earlier efforts of Scotland’s batters, who had posted a competitive total thanks to George Munsey and Matthew Cross’s contributions. However, the Scottish bowlers were unable to contain the carnage unleashed by the Australian top order.

Australia’s total of 113/1 in just six overs is a testament to their fearless approach and relentless aggression, setting a new standard in the shortest format of the game.

The match ended with Australia comfortably chasing down the target in just 9.4 overs, winning by seven wickets. This record-breaking Powerplay is sure to be remembered as one of the most dominant batting performances in T20 history.