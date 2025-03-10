WPL 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur stars as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by nine runs

Mumbai Indians’ Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Harmanpreet Kaur’s fluent half-century, coupled with an exceptional bowling performance, propelled Mumbai Indians to a nine-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter on Monday.

This win strengthened Mumbai’s chances of securing a direct berth in the final by finishing at the top of the standings.

After being asked to bat first, Harmanpreet showcased her class, scoring a blistering 54 off 33 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries.

Her innings anchored Mumbai to a competitive total of 179/6. Nat Sciver-Brunt (38), Hayley Matthews (27), and Amanjot Kaur (27) also contributed with valuable knocks.

In the chase, Gujarat Giants faced a formidable challenge from Mumbai’s bowling attack. Shabnim Ismail (2/17) and Amelia Kerr (3/34) led the charge, delivering exceptional performances. Despite a whirlwind 25-ball 61 by Bharti Fulmali, Mumbai managed to restrict Gujarat Giants to 170, securing a nine-run victory.

With this win, Mumbai Indians joined Delhi Capitals at 10 points but remained in second position due to a lower net run-rate. They will aim to seal their direct qualification to the final by finishing at the top when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league match on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants, who concluded their league stage with eight points, will have to play the eliminator on Thursday against the second-place team in the standings. Mumbai Indians maintained their dominance over Gujarat Giants, boasting a 5-0 record against them in the tournament’s brief history.

The match showcased the depth and resilience of Mumbai Indians, who overcame a spirited challenge from Gujarat Giants to emerge victorious. As the tournament progresses, both teams will look to build on their performances and secure a spot in the final.