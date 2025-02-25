WPL: All-round Delhi Capitals ease past Gujarat Giants to grab top spot

(Photo credit: Delhi Capitals)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals secured a commanding six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru on Tuesday, led by impressive performances from Shafali Verma (44) and Jess Jonassen (61 not out).

Gujarat Giants managed only 127 for nine and Delhi then successfully chased down the target in 15.1 overs, with Shafali scoring her season-best 44 off 27.

The win propelled DC to the top position in the league standings with three victories in five matches, though their net run rate remained negative at -0.223.

A crucial 74-run partnership between Shafali and Jonassen spanning 37 balls set the foundation for Delhi’s victory, following the early dismissal of Meg Lanning for just 3.

Shafali’s aggressive knock included 3 sixes and 5 fours before Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner dismissed her leg before wicket. Jonassen remained unbeaten with 61 runs from 32 balls, including 9 fours and a couple of sixes, marking her first fifty of the season.

The Verma-Jonassen partnership dominated Gujarat’s bowling attack, demonstrating favorable batting conditions despite earlier difficulties faced by the Giants.

Giants’ innings struggled at 60 for six midway through, as Delhi’s pace trio of Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Shikha Pandey (2/18), and Annabel Sutherland (2/20) claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Bharti Fulmali’s unbeaten 40 runs helped Gujarat Giants reach a respectable total after their poor start. Batting at number eight, she hit two sixes and four fours in her 29-ball innings.

Deandra Dottin contributed 26 runs with five boundaries before Delhi’s bowling attack restricted her progress.

Delhi’s opening bowlers Kapp and Pandey dismantled Gujarat’s top order, reducing them to 20 for 4 during the power play.

The pitch offered movement and bounce for the bowlers. Kapp dismissed Harleen Deol (5) and Phoebe Litchfield (0), while Pandey removed Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam (0).

Titas Sadhu claimed Gardner’s wicket for three runs, and Sutherland ended Dottin’s resistance in the eleventh over.