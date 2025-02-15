Advertise here
শনিবার , ১৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

WPL: Delhi Capitals edge past Mumbai Indians in thrilling two-wicket win | Cricket News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৫, ২০২৫
WPL: Delhi Capitals edge past Mumbai Indians in thrilling two-wicket win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals clinched a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their Women’s Premier League match, chasing down a target of 165 on the final ball of the innings at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Mumbai Indians got off to a rocky start. Shikha Pandey struck early, dismissing both Yastika Bhatia (11) and Hayley Matthews (0) within the powerplay. Despite the shaky start, Nat Sciver-Brunt anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 80 off 59 balls, smashing 13 boundaries and one six at a strike rate of 135.59.

Harmanpreet Kaur played a useful cameo of 42 off 24 balls, adding crucial runs in the middle overs.
However, Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Amelia Kerr (9), Sajeevan Sajana (1), and Amanjot Kaur (7) failing to provide substantial support.

Annabel Sutherland (3/34) and Shikha Pandey (2/14) led the bowling attack for Delhi Capitals, while Minnu Mani and Alice Capsey chipped in with a wicket each.
Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 164 in 19.1 overs.
Chasing 165, Delhi Capitals started aggressively with Shafali Verma (43 off 18) smashing seven fours and two sixes in a blistering knock.
However, her dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, as Meg Lanning (15), Jemimah Rodrigues (2), and Annabel Sutherland (13) fell in quick succession, leaving Delhi Capitals at 76/4 in 8.5 overs.

Alice Capsey (16) and Niki Prasad (35) steadied the innings, but Mumbai Indians continued to fight back.
Mumbai’s bowlers put up a strong fight, with Amelia Kerr (2/21) and Hayley Matthews (2/32) leading the charge. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sajeevan Sajana picked up a wicket each, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Delhi’s victory.
With this win, Delhi Capitals Women not only bagged crucial points but also showcased their resilience in pressure situations, keeping their campaign on track in the tournament.





