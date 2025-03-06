WPL: Five-star Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews power Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over UP Warriorz

NEW DELHI: Amelia Kerr’s impressive fifer was followed by Hayley Matthews’ 46-ball 68 blitz as Mumbai Indians pulled off commanding six-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League in Lucknow on Thursday.

As Mumbai successfully chased down the target of 151 in 18.3 overs, the win propelled them to second place with eight points, just two points behind Delhi Capitals, with one game remaining.

UP Warriorz suffered their third straight loss, which has now severely impacted their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians’ chase at Ekana Stadium began with an early setback as Amelia Kerr departed for 10 runs after registering career-best figures of 5 for 38 with the ball. However, Matthews took control, scoring a quick 35-ball fifty and forming a crucial 92-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt in just 58 balls.

Matthews displayed excellent batting technique, particularly on the off-side. She achieved her second half-century of the season against UP Warriorz with a well-placed boundary.

She dominated Chinelle Henry with a powerful six and hit consecutive boundaries against Sophie Ecclestone, helping Mumbai reach 50 for 1 in the powerplay.

Despite UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma’s spectacular catch to dismiss Sciver-Brunt for 37 runs, Mumbai Indians needed only 35 runs from 43 balls.

Matthews continued her aggressive batting against Kranti Goud, scoring a boundary and a six. Her innings of 68 runs, featuring eight fours and two sixes, ended in the same over.

Yastika Bhatia’s quick 10 runs off six balls, including two boundaries against Deepti Sharma, secured the victory with nine balls remaining.

Earlier, Mumbai’s decision to bowl first proved effective as New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr became the sixth player in WPL history to claim five wickets.

UP Warriorz started strongly at 74/0 in 7.5 overs, with Voll scoring her first WPL fifty in 29 balls. She particularly targeted Kerr with four consecutive boundaries.

The momentum shifted as Mumbai Indians captured three wickets in quick succession. Matthews dismissed Grace Harris for 28 runs, while Kerr removed Kiran Navgire for zero.

Voll’s innings ended when she attempted a scoop shot but was bowled by Sciver-Brunt’s slower delivery.

Kerr finished strongly in the final over, claiming two more wickets including Chinelle Henry, who managed just six runs after hitting a six.

UP Warriorz’s batting collapsed dramatically, losing nine wickets for 76 runs in the final 12.1 overs, finishing at 150/9.