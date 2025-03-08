WPL: Georgia Voll’s unbeaten 99 helps UP Warriorz knock out RCB

Georgia Voll (Photo credit: WPL)

NEW DELHI: Georgia Voll hit an outstanding 56-ball 99* as UP Warriorz eliminated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the Women’s Premier League, registering a thrilling 12-run victory in a high-scoring game in Lucknow on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Voll displayed exceptional batting skills, hitting 17 fours and a six to power UPW to record total of 225 for 5.

UPW’s batting lineup showed tremendous form after being asked to bat first. Alongside Voll, Kiran Navgire scored 46 off 16, Grace Harris made 39 off 22, and Chinelle Henry contributed 19 off 15.

RCB’s chase featured Richa Ghosh’s explosive 69 off 33 balls and Sneh Rana’s powerful hitting. Despite Rana’s three sixes and two fours off Deepti Sharma in the 19th over, RCB fell short at 213 all out in 19.3 overs.

The win gave UPW six points to end their campaign, while RCB remained at four points with one match remaining. Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians secured knockout berths with eight points each. Delhi Capitals had already qualified with 10 points.

RCB began strongly with 70/2 in the powerplay but lost regular wickets while maintaining the required run rate.

Sabbhineni Meghana scored 27 with two fours and two sixes off Harris before Henry dismissed captain Smriti Mandhana for 4. Ellyse Perry made 28 runs before Sophie Ecclestone removed Meghana.

Raghvi Bist and Perry mounted a comeback against Kranti Goud. However, debutant Anjali Sarvani dismissed Perry, and Henry removed Bist, leaving RCB at 80/4 in 7.3 overs.

Ghosh counter-attacked with five sixes and six fours before Henry caught her off Deepti Sharma’s bowling. Rana hit some crucial shots in the final overs but was caught off Deepti’s last ball.

Earlier, RCB captain Mandhana won the toss but Voll and Harris dominated the powerplay with a season-best score of 67/0.

Harris initially led the attack with five fours against Kim Garth, while Voll hit three fours off Renuka Singh. After Harris’s run-out, Navgire joined Voll for a quick 71-run partnership off 31 balls.

The team reached 100 runs in 9.3 overs. Navgire hit five sixes before Perry caught her at long-off.

Voll and Henry maintained the momentum with a 43-run partnership off 25 balls. Henry scored four boundaries before getting out, leaving UPW at 191/3 in the 17th over.

The innings concluded with Voll one run short of a century and Deepti Sharma run out on the final ball.