WPL: Harleen Deol stars in Gujarat Giants’ thrilling win over Delhi Capitals | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Harleen Deol struck a dazzling half-century as Gujarat Giants secured their spot in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator with a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

Delhi Capitals, who had already qualified for the playoffs, posted a competitive total of 177 for five, riding on Lanning’s outstanding 57-ball 92 that included 15 boundaries and a six.

Gujarat’s successful chase was then led by Harleen’s unbeaten 70 runs off 49 balls and Beth Mooney’s 44 runs from 35 balls.The finishing touches were provided by captain Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin, who scored 22 and 24 runs respectively.

The win was Giants third in a row.

Gujarat lost their first wicket early when Dayalan Hemalatha was caught by Lanning off Shikha Pandey’s bowling. Mooney and Deol then formed a crucial 84-run partnership for the second wicket.

The pair skillfully managed the chase, notably scoring 15 runs in the ninth over bowled by Annabel Sutherland. Their partnership ended when Minnu Mani dismissed Mooney, who was caught by Sutherland while attempting an aggressive shot.

The match’s momentum shifted in the 18th over when Dottin hit Jess Jonassen for two fours and a six. However, Jonassen struck back by dismissing both Dottin and Phoebe Litchfield off consecutive deliveries.

Gujarat needed 16 runs from the final two overs. Kashvee Gautam’s six off Shikha Pandey in the penultimate over left them requiring seven runs in the last over, which they successfully achieved.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals’ innings began strongly with Lanning and Shafali Verma putting up a quick 83-run opening partnership in nine overs. Verma scored 40 runs off 27 balls, including three fours and three sixes, before being caught by Litchfield.

Lanning maintained her aggressive approach even as Delhi lost Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues in quick succession. Annabel Sutherland briefly supported Lanning with a 14-run cameo before departing.

Lanning’s impressive innings ended at 92 runs when she was bowled by Dottin in the innings’ penultimate ball. She missed the line of a slower, back-of-length delivery while attempting a big shot.

Gujarat’s bowling attack was led by Meghna Singh, who took three wickets for 35 runs, while Dottin claimed two wickets for 37 runs.