WPL: Mumbai Indians crush UP Warriorz by 42 runs to jump to second spot | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians exacted sweet revenge on UP Warriorz , securing a 42-run victory and claiming the second spot in the Women’s Premier League ( WPL ) standings on Thursday.Choosing to bat first, MI overcame early setbacks to reach a respectable total of 160/6. The partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt (45 off 31) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) steadied MI, with Amelia Kerr (39 not out off 23) and rising star Sajeevan Sajana (22 not out off 14) providing a late flourish, adding 43 runs in 4.2 overs.In their chase, UP Warriorz struggled to find runs and could only manage 118 for nine. MI’s victory was a payback for their previous loss to UPW on February 28 in Bengaluru.

UPW faced early troubles, losing key wickets of skipper Alyssa Healy , Kiran Navgire, and Chamari Athapaththu within the first five overs for just 15 runs. Despite Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 53, UPW failed to recover, and the match slipped out of their grasp.

Only three UPW batters—Grace Harris (15), Deepti Sharma, and Shweta Sehrawat (17)—reached double-digit scores. Saika Ishaque (3/37) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/14) were the main wicket-takers for MI.

During MI’s innings, both openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Mathews fell within the fourth over to Chamari Athapaththu. Nat Sciver-Brunt played aggressively with eight boundaries, while Harmanpreet Kaur anchored the innings. After Sciver-Brunt’s dismissal, Harmanpreet accelerated the scoring with Kerr, who played some crucial shots.

UPW’s skipper, Alyssa Healy, made a smart bowling change, bringing in Saima Thakor in the 15th over, leading to the dismissal of Harmanpreet. Amanjot Kaur’s departure further strained MI’s innings, but Kerr, with two lives, propelled MI past the 150-mark with a flurry of boundaries.

In the end, MI’s Saika Ishaque and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s bowling efforts, combined with a well-constructed innings, secured their victory over UP Warriorz.

