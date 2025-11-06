বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Karan Johar Felt The Loneliest After The National Award Win: ‘They Asked For My Plus One, I Had Nobody’ | Bollywood News WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News Mira Rajput’s Fitness Advice For Fans This Winter: ‘Get Moving’ | Bollywood News ময়মনসিংহে পৃথক হত‍্যা মামলায় ৩ জনের ফাঁসির আদেশ – Corporate Sangbad ‘Smart cricket’: Why Suryakumar Yadav praised India’s batters after dominant win vs Australia | Cricket News ২৪ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের গভর্নরের পদত্যাগের আলটিমেটাম – Corporate Sangbad Shanaya Kapoor Meets Her BFFs Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan After Tu Yaa Main Wrap | Bollywood News ডিএসইতে আজকের লেনদেন ৪১৯ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad মিয়ানমারের নির্বাচনে বাংলাদেশি পর্যবেক্ষক পাঠানোর অনুরোধ এইচএসসির খাতা পুনর্নিরীক্ষণের ফল ১৬ নভেম্বর
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News


File Pic: Indian women’s cricket team players during the ODI World Cup. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s ODI World Cup-winning heroes Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma headline the Women’s Premier League (WPL) retention list unveiled on Thursday, setting the stage for a high-stakes mega auction later this month.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!All five WPL franchises revealed their retained players — with a maximum limit of three Indian capped players, two overseas stars, and two Indian uncapped names per team.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional after leading India to World Cup glory

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have retained the maximum five players permitted under the rules. Harmanpreet will continue to lead Mumbai Indians alongside Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur and young G Kamalini. The franchise released key performers like Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia into the auction pool.Delhi Capitals made a bold call by letting go of skipper Meg Lanning despite three consecutive final appearances. Instead, they retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and uncapped Niki Prasad.Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept faith in their core, holding on to Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil and Richa Ghosh. Meanwhile, the likes of Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been released.UP Warriorz pressed the reset button by retaining just one player — Shweta Sehrawat, the Under-19 World Cup-winning batter — letting go of marquee stars Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone. Deepti’s release, in particular, is one of the biggest shocks of the retention window, given her stellar form and back-to-back Player of the Tournament awards in both the 2024 WPL and the 2025 World Cup.Gujarat Giants have opted to retain the Australian duo of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney while releasing South Africa’s ODI World Cup top-scorer Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, and Kashvee Gautam.With RCB, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz retaining fewer than five players, they will be the only sides eligible to use the Right to Match card at the WPL mega auction scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi.List of retained players

  • Mumbai Indians – Nat-Sciver Brunt (INR 3.5 Cr), Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 2.5 Cr), Hayley Matthews (INR 1.75 Cr), Amanjot Kaur (INR 1 Cr), G Kamalini (INR 50 lakh)
  • Delhi Capitals – Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 Cr), Shafali Verma (INR 2.2 Cr), Annabel Sutherland (INR 2.2 Cr), Marizanne Kapp (INR 2.2 Cr), Niki Prasad (INR 50 lakh)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.5 Cr), Richa Ghosh (INR 2.75 Cr), Ellyse Perry (INR 2 Cr), Shreyanka Patil (INR 60 lakh)
  • Gujarat Giants – Ashleigh Gardner (INR 3.5 Cr), Beth Mooney (INR 2.5 Cr)
  • UP Warriorz – Shweta Sehrawat (INR 50 lakh)





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Smart cricket’: Why Suryakumar Yadav praised India’s batters after dominant win vs Australia | Cricket News

‘Smart cricket’: Why Suryakumar Yadav praised India’s batters after dominant win vs Australia | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh’s spectacular catch swings momentum in India’s favour against Australia – Watch | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh’s spectacular catch swings momentum in India’s favour against Australia – Watch | Cricket News

ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in money-laundering probe | Cricket News

ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in money-laundering probe | Cricket News

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad could host 2026 T20 World Cup; final at Narendra Modi Stadium | Cricket News

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad could host 2026 T20 World Cup; final at Narendra Modi Stadium | Cricket News

Watch: Novak Djokovic breaks down during tribute to former mentor, his ‘tennis father’ | Tennis News

Watch: Novak Djokovic breaks down during tribute to former mentor, his ‘tennis father’ | Tennis News

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th T20I: Australia restrict India to 167/8 in Queensland

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th T20I: Australia restrict India to 167/8 in Queensland

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST