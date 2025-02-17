WPL: Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh shine as RCB demolish Delhi Capitals by eight wickets | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana (Image credit: WPL)

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana delivered a spectacular 47-ball 81, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a convincing eight-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League on Monday. RCB’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Renuka Singh (3/23) and Georgia Wareham (3/25), displayed precision to dismiss Delhi for 141 in 19.3 overs.

The opening partnership between Smriti and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (42 from 33 balls; 7×4) made light work of the target, building a formidable 107-run stand in 55 balls before Richa Ghosh (11 not out from 5 balls) completed the chase with a six in 16.2 overs.

Smriti, India’s vice-captain, struck 10 fours and three sixes, showcasing her prowess through sweeps, inside-out drives, and a commanding pull shot against Marizanne Kapp over deep mid-wicket.

She achieved her quickest fifty of the tournament in 27 balls, establishing RCB’s authoritative chase.

Danni provided excellent support with seven boundaries, sustaining the run rate. The English batter received a reprieve when Jemimah Rodrigues dropped a straightforward catch at long-off with Danni on 34. Their remarkable opening partnership in 10 overs left Delhi struggling.

RCB reached 50 runs within five overs, maintaining constant pressure.

Smriti’s powerful six against Arundhati Reddy over long-off demonstrated her intent, followed by consecutive boundaries off Shikha Pandey.

The decision to bowl first proved advantageous for RCB.

The presence of dew hampered Delhi’s bowlers, particularly affecting the spinners, enabling Smriti and Danni to control the chase. This decisive victory highlighted RCB’s batting strength and bowling excellence, placing them at the top with two wins from two matches.

Earlier, Delhi started well after being asked to bat, scoring 55/1 in the powerplay, but RCB struck twice in the seventh over, initiating a collapse.

Jemimah, who scored a fluent 34 off 22 balls (4×4, 2×6), was stumped by Richa during an attempted reverse sweep. Five deliveries later, captain Meg Lanning departed for 18, miscuing a short ball from Georgia Wareham to Ellyse Perry at square leg.

Renuka maintained her effectiveness, removing Annabel Sutherland (19) in the 11th over, shortly after she had hit Bisht for a six. The Indian bowler had started strongly, dismissing Shafali Verma for a golden duck in the first over.

Despite surviving an LBW appeal earlier, Jemimah’s wicket shifted momentum towards RCB. Lanning played elegantly while rebuilding, but Delhi lost their final five wickets within six overs under consistent pressure.

Sarah Bryce contributed 23 from 19 balls, but fell to Wareham as Delhi failed to complete their innings.