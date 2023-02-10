WPL’s Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Lucknow franchise of the inaugural Women’s Premier League will be known as UP Warriorz, the owners Capri Global Holdings Private Limited announced on Friday.
UP Warriorz is one of the five teams which will be seen in this year’s WPL.
Last month Capri Global Holdings bought the Lucknow franchise at an auction hosted by the BCCI for a whopping Rs 757 crore.
Former England cricketer Jon Lewis has been appointed as the head coach of the team, while Arjuna awardee Anju Jain will be the assistant coach.
Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke will be the bowling coach, while four-time world champion from Australia Lisa Sthalekar will be the mentor.
Lewis, the current head coach of the England women’s team, is vastly experienced and has bagged more than 1200 wickets in over 500 games, internationally and domestically.
Well known in the English county circuit, Lewis was the bowling coach for the England men’s team in 2021, and worked with an elite group of bowlers like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes.
“I am delighted to be part of the Capri Global Holdings Private Limited family with the UP Warriorz and expect this to be a fascinating insight into the depth of cricket in India and a high-octane ride for the next couple of months,” Lewis said in a statement issued by the franchise.
“The WPL is a huge step forward for women’s cricket globally and I am excited to be an integral part of this journey. Having Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke and Lisa Sthalekar who bring in a diverse set of experiences to the dugout can only make the task a whole lot easier.”
The WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.
A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium playing host to the marquee tournament.
The Player Auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on February 13.
(With inputs from PTI)
