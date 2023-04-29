Wrestlers’ Protest: ‘I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement’: Vinesh Phogat to cousin Babita Phogat | More sports News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

NEW DELHI: One of the prominent faces of the ongoing wrestlers’ protest in the national capital, Vinesh Phogat on Saturday requested her cousin sister Babita Phogat not to ‘weaken’ the movement by the wrestlers against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia , have been protesting since Sunday, demanding criminal action against Singh over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation.The Phogat cousins indulged in a war of words after Babita tweeted about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers.

“If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman, try to understand our pain,” Vinesh tweeted as a reply to Babita’s tweet.

अगर पीड़ित महिला पहलवालों के हक़ में नहीं खड़ी हो सकती तो बबीता बहन आपसे हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि हमारे आंदोलन को कमज़ोर तो मत करो सालों लगे हैं महिला पहलवानों को अपने उत्पीड़क के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाने में आप भी महिला हैं और हमारा दर्द समझने की कोशिश करो । ???????? https://t.co/cfk9W1yTvj — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) April 29, 2023

Babita, who contested and lost in the last Haryana Assembly elections from BJP ticket, had earlier tweeted: “Priyanka Vadra reached Jantar Mantar with her personal secretary Sandeep Singh to seek justice for women wrestlers, but this person himself has been accused of misbehaving women and insulting a Dalit woman.”

The Delhi Police Friday registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

(With inputs from PTI)